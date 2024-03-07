Pyxis Oncology to Present at Leerink Global Biopharma Conference 2024

BOSTON, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical stage company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers, announced today that Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference, Miami Beach, Florida, where members of management will also host investor one-on-one meetings.



A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology’s website, ir.pyxisoncology.com.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The company is efficiently building next generation therapeutics that hold the potential for mono and combination therapies. PYX-201, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that uniquely targets EDB+FN within the tumor stroma, and PYX-106, a fully human Siglec-15-targeting antibody designed to block suppression of T-cell proliferation and function, are being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors. Pyxis Oncology’s therapeutic candidates are designed to directly kill tumor cells and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Pyxis Oncology’s ADC and immuno-oncology (IO) programs employ novel and emerging strategies to target a broad range of solid tumors resistant to current standards of care. To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

