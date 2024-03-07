Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,504 in the last 365 days.

Research Frontiers Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

  Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  Date/Time: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 4:30 PM ET
  Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785
  Replay: Available on Friday, March 8, 2024 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1. The following new car models were introduced in 2023 using Research Frontiers SPD-SmartGlass technology: Cadillac Celestiq, Ferrari Purosangue, McLaren S450 and McLaren Artura. During the fourth quarter of 2023 additional automakers have begun projects using Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology in their panoramic glass roofs, and an Asian car manufacturer is expected to introduce an SPD-SmartGlass panoramic roof into serial production this year.
2. Fee income during 2023 increased by 69% from the same period last year. Fee income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was also up over 90% from the third quarter, and up over 140% from the same quarter last year. These increases in fee income were primarily the result of higher royalties from the automotive market.
3. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
4. Revenues and investment income overall increased by $539,069 (109%) and expenses decreased by $221,916 (7%) in 2023 compared to 2022. Overall, this resulted in a reduction in the Company’s net loss by $760,985 to $1,908,364 ($0.06 per share) for 2023.
5. At December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.5 million, and working capital of $3.3 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2023 and 2022

    December 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
             
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,475,958     $ 4,230,916  
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2023 and $1,158,450 in 2022  
 		  
 		  
1,003,404		  
 		  
 		  
 		  
589,599		  
 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     96,784       100,973  
Total current assets     3,576,146       4,921,488  
                 
Fixed assets, net     39,598       65,388  
Operating lease ROU assets     178,715       323,509  
Deposits and other assets     56,066       56,066  
Total assets   $ 3,850,525     $ 5,366,451  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of operating lease liability   $ 212,359     $ 196,405  
Accounts payable     50,880       71,079  
Accrued expenses and other     14,192       34,379  
Total current liabilities     277,431       301,863  
                 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     55,363       267,723  
Total liabilities     332,794       569,586  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,509,287 in 2023 and 33,150,396 in 2022    
3,351		       3,315  
Additional paid-in capital     127,779,221       127,150,027  
Accumulated deficit     (124,264,841 )     (122,356,477 )
Total shareholders’ equity     3,517,731       4,796,865  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,850,525     $ 5,366,451  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

    2023     2022  
             
Fee income   $ 909,598     $ 539,686  
                 
Operating expenses     2,359,634       2,555,689  
Research and development     583,266       609,127  
Total expenses     2,942,900       3,164,816  
                 
Operating loss     (2,033,302 )     (2,625,130 )
                 
Net investment income (loss)     124,938       (44,219 )
                 
Net loss   $ (1,908,364 )   $ (2,669,349 )
                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.08 )
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     33,453,627       32,070,233  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

    Common Stock     Additional Paid-in     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
                               
Balance, December 31, 2021     31,650,396     $ 3,165     $ 123,467,886     $ (119,687,128 )   $ 3,783,923  
Share-based compensation     -       -       232,291       -       232,291  
Issuance of common stock and warrants     1,500,000       150       3,449,850       -       3,450,000  
Net loss     -       -       -       (2,669,349 )     (2,669,349 )
Balance, December 31, 2022     33,150,396       3,315       127,150,027       (122,356,477 )     4,796,865  
                                         
Exercise of warrants     358,891       36       484,466       -       484,502  
Share-based compensation     -       -       144,728       -       144,728  
Net loss     -       -       -       (1,908,364 )     (1,908,364 )
Balance, December 31, 2023     33,509,287     $ 3,351     $ 127,779,221     $ (124,264,841 )   $ 3,517,731  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

    2023     2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (1,908,364 )   $ (2,669,349 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash                
used in operating activities:                
                 
Depreciation and amortization     27,348       28,837  
Realized (gain) loss on marketable securities     (57,149 )     60,143  
Share-based compensation     144,728       232,291  
Bad debts     95,000       141,772  
ROU asset amortization     144,794       146,315  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Royalty receivables     (508,805 )     100,266  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     4,189       (30,542 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (40,386 )     (10,387 )
Operating lease liability     (196,406 )     (182,091 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (2,295,051 )     (2,182,745 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of fixed assets     (1,558 )     (1,271 )
Purchases of marketable securities     (5,434,386 )     -  
Sales and maturities of marketable securities     5,491,535       2,694,968  
Net cash provided by investing activities     55,591       2,693,697  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Net proceeds from exercise of warrants     484,502       -  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants     -       3,450,000  
Net cash provided by financing activities     484,502       3,450,000  
                 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (1,754,958 )     3,960,952  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year     4,230,916       269,964  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year   $ 2,475,958     $ 4,230,916  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Research Frontiers Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more