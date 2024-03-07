Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Awarded A new $3.9M SBIR Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant For Batten Disease

About

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (CPI) performs research and development on innovative therapeutics and has a preclinical pipeline of treatments for rare and neglected diseases. In addition, CPI has developed software for data curation and machine learning called Assay Central® (www.assaycentral.org) as well as curated model bundles in MegaAChE, MegaTox®, MegaTrans® and MegaPredict®. Most recently we have developed generative software called MegaSyn and UV-adVISor for predicting UV-Vis spectra for small molecules. CPI is located in laboratories in the NC State Incubator at the Centennial campus. We have considerable experience with preclinical and computational approaches to drug discovery and toxicity prediction.

