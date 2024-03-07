Gordon McKernan Announces NIL Partnership with LSU Baseball Star Josh Pearson
Gordon McKernan and LSU Baseball star Josh Pearson collaborate for an exciting NIL deal.
We’re excited to welcome Josh to the Get Gordon family. We look forward to partnering with him and supporting his journey as he continues to shine bright on the diamond.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is proud to announce the signing of a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Josh Pearson, a standout player for Louisiana State University (LSU) Baseball.
— Gordon McKernan
Hailing from West Monroe, Pearson is a junior with exceptional talent, having played a pivotal role in the Tigers' journey to the 2023 national title as starting left fielder. Following last year's championship victory, Pearson transitioned to the infield, where he now plays second baseman.
Known for his striking resemblance to the beloved character from the Toy Story movie franchise, Pearson has embraced the nickname "Buzz Lightyear” with pride. He has even practiced in a Buzz Lightyear jersey, showcasing his playful spirit and passion for the sport.
Pearson's connection to baseball runs deep within his family. Pearson has been surrounded by the game from a young age, with a father who is a retired firefighter and baseball coach and an older brother, Jacob, who was a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2017 MLB Draft. His dedication to excellence on the field and his family's support and guidance have positioned him as one of the most promising talents in collegiate baseball today.
As part of the NIL partnership, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is thrilled to support Pearson as he continues to excel both on and off the field. Through this collaboration, McKernan and Pearson aim to engage with the community, inspire young athletes and make a positive impact beyond the realm of sports.
"We’re excited to welcome Josh to the Get Gordon family," McKernan said. "We look forward to partnering with him and supporting his journey as he continues to shine bright on the diamond."
As LSU Baseball experiences another exciting season, fans can witness Pearson bring his trademark energy and skill to the infield, further solidifying his place as a key player for the Tigers.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 2252282910
email us here