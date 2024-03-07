The King Center Joins the King Family in Mourning the Loss of Naomi Barber King, wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s Late Brother

Atlanta, GA., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The King Center joins the King Family, civil rights leaders, and cultivators of the Beloved Community in mourning the loss of Naomi Barber King, the wife of the late Rev. Alfred Daniel Williams King, the brother of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Naomi King passed today at age 92.

Naomi King married Rev. A.D. King in 1950 and faithfully stood by his side as he and his brother organized and successfully implemented nonviolent civil rights campaigns that changed the world. She bravely endured the bombings of their Birmingham, Alabama home and one of the churches her husband pastored in Louisville, Kentucky. She continued to support Rev. A.D. King until his untimely death in 1969, which she publicly labeled, a murder.

Naomi King was a strong supporter of The King Center’s founder, Mrs. Coretta Scott King after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Through life’s struggles, adversity, and the unexpected deaths of three of her five children, Naomi King persevered working in The King Center Bookstore, The King Center Archives, and as one of Mrs. Coretta Scott King’s travel companions and assistants. As a manager of The King Center Bookstore, her presence made her an unofficial greeter and ambassador for The King Center as visitors valued her acquaintance and firsthand knowledge of the civil rights movement and the King family.

In 2008, Naomi King founded the A.D. King Foundation to keep Rev. A.D. King’s memory alive and focus on youth and women empowerment, and nonviolent social change strategies as a way of life with entrepreneurship at its core. She continued her work with youth at The King Center serving 10 years as a consistent panelist for Students with King. The students were often intrigued by her presence and were always eager to ask her personal questions about the King family and her relationship with Dr. and Mrs. King. Students with King is The King Center’s flagship initiative for K through 12 students that introduces the philosophy of Kingian nonviolence and offers programs that empower teachers to introduce the King Legacy into their classrooms.

In 2014, Naomi King published a book entitled "A D and ML King: Two Brothers Who Dared to Dream."

The King Family will announce homegoing celebration plans in the next few days.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal, and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.

Attachment

Mina Bryant The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change 770-722-3071 press@thekingcenter.org