Shipment Manifested as Whey Protein Results in Seizure of $15K Worth Cocaine and Additional Narcotics

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Champlain cargo facility discovered multiple narcotics to include cocaine hidden in a shipment.

Narcotics discovered by CBP officers inside a whey protein powder container.

On March 5, CBP officers working in the cargo facility encountered a shipment manifested as “whey protein supplement”. An X-ray exam of the shipment revealed anomalies inside the whey protein container. CBP officers then conducted a thorough examination of the container and discovered three vacuum sealed packages secreted inside. The packages were then field tested by CBP officers, and the narcotics tested positive for the properties of cocaine, ketamine, and ecstasy. The narcotics had a total weight of more than 600 grams with an estimated street value of over $15,000.

“Our CBP officers’ knowledge of concealment methods, along with their use of available assets and technology played a key role in the discovery of these narcotics,” said Champlain Acting Port Director Todd Bulson. “Our officers are committed to keeping our country and our communities safe from these dangerous drugs.”

A container of whey protein powder with narcotics secreted inside.

