Port of El Paso CBP Officers stop multiple narcotic smuggling attempts

EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte and Bridge of the Americas border crossings seized a combined 117 pounds of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana within the first five days of March.

Methamphetamine bundles in spare tire.

"CBP officers are faced with an array of smuggling attempts and concealment methods, yet they remain vigilant in disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics from entering our country and reaching our communities," said CBO Port of El Paso Director Ray Provencio.

On March 1, CBP officers encountered a 38-year-old male, Mexican citizen who arrived via the vehicle lanes at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and non-intrusive exam. A thorough search led to the discovery of 18.9 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

Later that day, CBP officers intercepted .43 pounds of fentanyl from a 28-year-old female, U.S. citizen. The individual arrived via the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte (PDN) border crossing and was subsequently referred for a secondary inspection. A pat down search including a canine sweep was conducted leading to the detection of fentanyl filled bundles concealed within the vaginal cavity.

Marijuana bundles in engine compartment.

On March 4, CBP officers encountered a 20-year-old female, U.S. citizen who arrived via the vehicle lanes at the PDN border crossing. During a primary inspection, CBP officers located bundles within the vehicle's trunk area. The inspection followed with a canine and non-intrusive exam. A total of 85 bundles with a combined weight of 95.1 pounds of marijuana were located throughout the vehicle.

On March 5, CBP officers intercepted 2.6 pounds of heroin from a 23-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived via pedestrian at the PDN border crossing. CBP Agriculture Specialists conducted a post primary agriculture baggage inspection utilizing the X-ray machine and discovered one heroin filled bundle within the subjects’ baggage.

The individuals were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.