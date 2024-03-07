FTC Convenes Advisory Group to Fight Scams Against Older Adults

The Federal Trade Commission will host an online meeting of the Scams Against Older Adults Advisory Group on April 2, 2024. The meeting will include reports from the committees formed at the group’s inaugural meeting.

Four committees are addressing separate areas of interest: expanding consumer education and outreach efforts; improving industry training on scam prevention; identifying innovative or high-tech methods to detect and stop scams; and reviewing research on effective consumer messaging to prevent scams.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Eastern Time with opening remarks by FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Samuel Levine. The meeting is taking place online and will be viewable by the public on ftc.gov. Registration is not required to view the webcast.

The advisory group was formed because of the Stop Senior Scams Act, passed by Congress in 2022. The group is made up of representatives of government agencies, advocacy groups and private industry, including: AARP, AmeriCorps, Chamber of Digital Commerce, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Federal Reserve Board, FTC, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Innovative Payments Association, National Retail Federation, Office of the Vermont Attorney General, Retail Gift Card Association, Securities and Exchange Commission, The Money Services Round Table, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Treasury, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and USTelecom.