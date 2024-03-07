Church of the Highlands opened a brand new building in the Huntsville area on February 18

Church of the Highlands opens a second permanent campus building in the Huntsville area

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After meeting as a portable location in the AMC Valley Bend 18 for over 5 months, the second Huntsville-area location of Church of the Highlands held the grand opening of its brand-new campus building on Sunday, February 18. With over 3,000 people in attendance. Each Sunday, this new location on Whitesburg Drive will have three services available for attendees to join.

The Highlands Madison Campus location opened in 2019 and is located on Nance Road. This location has outgrown its building over the years as the city of Huntsville has continually grown and the need for more space has become apparent to Church of the Highlands. This led to the launch of the second location in 2023 that now has a permanent home.

The team there, led by Campus Pastor Allen Pedram, is celebrating the opportunity to continue to serve people in the city of Huntsville.

About Church of the Highlands:

Church of the Highlands is a local church with locations across Alabama and parts of Georgia where attendees can experience a fresh, powerful connection to God and one another. Highlands exists to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. With this simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping each person live the full life for which God created them.

For more information, visit www.churchofthehighlands.com.