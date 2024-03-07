Fortress Power’s Avalon High Voltage Energy Storage System Achieves California Energy Commission (CEC) Listing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortress Power is thrilled to announce that the Avalon High Voltage Energy Storage System (Avalon HV ESS) is officially approved and listed by the California Energy Commission (CEC). This significant achievement underscores the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, efficient, and reliable renewable energy solutions.
The Avalon's CEC approval officially marks Fortress Power’s entry into the California High Voltage residential market.
With this milestone, solar installers and homeowners can have confidence in the quality and performance of the product.
The CEC rating is based on worldwide standardized testing procedures, making it a critical benchmark for products in the renewable energy sector.
“We are committed to upholding the highest industry standards to ensure that customers get peace of mind and the confidence to know that they are working with a premium system,” says Fortress Power senior product manager, Limin Huang, “The CEC listing is one of the milestones that recognizes our commitment.”
This CEC listing represents a crucial step forward for Fortress Power and the company’s mission to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and provide affordable, reliable, and high-quality energy storage for everyone. The Avalon HV ESS is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of project sizes and types that support the modern smart home.
In addition to CEC listing, the Avalon Energy Storage System has passed UL9540, UL916, UL1741, UL1973, and UL9540A, checking many boxes on safety and readiness
For more information about the Avalon HV ESS and our other renewable energy products, visit https://www.fortresspower.com/avalon/.
For further details on the importance of CEC certification and what it means for consumers and the renewable energy industry, you can explore the insights offered by the Clean Energy Council here: https://www.energy.ca.gov/programs-and-topics/programs/solar-equipment-lists.
About Fortress Power:
Headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, Fortress Power is a leading global designer and manufacturer of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has operations across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. In addition to its award-winning local live technical support, Fortress Power has partnered with industry-leading lending institutions to help make investment in solar and storage as easy as possible. For more information, please visit www.fortresspower.com.
