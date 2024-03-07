Polar Power to Participate in 36th Annual Roth Conference March 17-19, 2024

GARDENA, CA, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (“Polar Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime, backup, and solar hybrid power solutions, announces it will participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference, being held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California, March 17-19, 2024.



Investors attending the conference are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with management through the conference’s on-line website or by directly contacting a Roth representative. Arthur Sams, CEO, Luis Zavala, CFO, and Balwinder Samra, Corporate VP, will be available for the entire day for meetings on March 19 to update with investors and discuss the company’s exciting technology and growth plans.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA), an innovative provider of DC advanced power and cooling systems across diverse industrial applications, is pioneering technological changes that radically change the production, consumption, and environmental impact of power generation. Our product portfolio, known for innovation, durability, and efficiency, presently includes standard products for telecom, military, renewable energy, marine, automotive, residential, commercial, oil field and mining applications. Polar’s systems can be configured to operate on any energy source including photovoltaics, diesel, LPG (propane and butane), and renewable fuels.

Our telecom power solutions offer significant cost savings with installation, permitting, site leases, and operation. Our military solutions provide compact, lightweight, fuel efficient, reliable power solutions for robotics, drone, communications, hybrid propulsion, and other applications.

Our mobile rapid battery charging technology enables on-demand roadside charging for electric vehicles. Our combined heat and power (CHP) residential systems offer innovative vehicle charging and integrated home power systems via natural gas or propane feedstocks, optimizing performance and system costs.

Our micro / nano grid solutions provide lower cost energy in “bad-grid or no-grid” environments. Our commitment to technological advancement extends to hybrid propulsion systems for marine and specialty vehicles, ensuring efficiency, comfort, reliability, and cost savings.

For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com . or follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/polar-power-inc/ .

