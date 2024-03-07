Maiss Hussein to Represent Delaware in 2024 Poetry Out Loud National Finals

Hussein named Delaware’s finalist for second consecutive year

Wilmington, Del. (March 7, 2024) – Following a spirited competition featuring eleven talented high school students from Delaware, Maiss Hussein, a senior from Paul M. Hodgson Vocational Technical High School, emerged as the 2024 Poetry Out Loud Delaware State Champion. The exhilarating state finals took place on February 29th, 2024, at the Smyrna Opera House. Joelle Caternor from Smyrna High School secured the first runner-up position, while Jono McGarvey from Delaware Valley Classical School claimed the second runner-up title.

This victory marks Maiss as only the third participant in Delaware’s 18-year involvement with the program to secure consecutive wins. Reflecting on her achievement, Hussein remarked, “My first win was unforgettable, but the second time around has left me in awe. It feels like I’m still in shock!”

Hussein’s captivating recitation of “If They Should Come For Us” by Fatimah Asghar earned high praise from the adjudicators. The profound poem can be explored on the Poetry Foundation’s website.

In an ode to Maiss’s exceptional achievement, Jessica Ball, Director of the Division of the Arts, remarked, “Maiss Hussein’s victory is not just a triumph for her, but a testament to the power of poetry to transcend and inspire. We are immensely proud of her accomplishment and look forward to witnessing her shine on the national stage.”

As the 2024 Poetry Out Loud Delaware State Champion, Maiss will be awarded $200 and the esteemed opportunity to compete at the National Finals in Washington, D.C., scheduled from April 30th to May 2nd, 2024. Furthermore, Paul M. Hodgson Vocational Technical High School will receive a $500 stipend for the acquisition of poetry materials. Joelle Caternor, the first runner-up, will be granted $100, and Smyrna High School will receive $200 for its school library.

The Poetry Out Loud state competition, presented by the Delaware Division of the Arts in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, serves as a pivotal platform encouraging high school students to delve into great poetry through memorization, performance, and spirited competition. A recording of this year’s Competition can be found on the Division’s YouTube page.

For further details regarding the competition and a comprehensive list of state finalists, kindly visit our website.

Photo Credit: Sam Wilson, Moonloop Photography

