Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,511 in the last 365 days.

Commission seeks feedback on its plan to adopt new rules to simplify procedures for State aid to green transport

The European Commission has launched today a call for evidence on its plan to adopt new rules that would exempt from prior notification under EU State aid rules certain types of aid for rail, inland waterway and multimodal transport. Interested parties can respond to the call for evidence for 4 weeks, until 3 April 2024.

Today’s call is part of a broader review exercise aimed at simplifying State aid procedures in the field of rail, inland waterways and intermodal transport and to promote a sustainable EU transport policy in line with the objectives of the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy.

The new Transport Block Exemption Regulation for State aid (‘TBER’), proposed in the context of the revision of the State aid Railway Guidelines, will declare certain categories of State aid to greener modes of transport compatible with the internal market so that Member States can implement the aid measures without prior approval by the Commission. The TBER will complement the revised Railway Guidelines, which will lay down rules to assess State aid measures that fall outside of the TBER and have to be notified to the Commission for prior approval.

The information collected through the call for evidence will provide part of the evidence to be used in the Commission’s impact assessment. The impact assessment will help the Commission define policy options for the TBER and analyse their impact.

Source European Commission - Mar 7, 24

You just read:

Commission seeks feedback on its plan to adopt new rules to simplify procedures for State aid to green transport

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more