The European Commission invites farmers to participate in online survey on simplification

As announced in its proposals to reduce the burden weighing on farmers’ shoulders, the Commission is launching today an online survey to gather directly the views of EU farmers. The survey is open from 7 March to 8 April. Short questions, available in all EU languages, will provide valuable feedback to understand their main sources of concern. In addition, the survey will help to identify the sources of administrative burden and complexity stemming from Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) rules as well as other rules for food and agriculture, both in relation to their application at national level and also to the recording and reporting obligations linked to them. The preliminary results will already be presented by mid-April.

This survey will provide already by the summer a clearer picture of the main administrative obstacles perceived and faced by farmers. Its results will be included in a more detailed analysis to be published in Autumn 2024 which will aim to clarify the sources of complexity for farmers whether they be at the EU level, national level, CAP and other requirements and policies.

Source European Commission - Mar 7, 24

