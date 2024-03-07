When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 06, 2024 FDA Publish Date: March 07, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Metal Contaminant - Lead Company Name: Raja Foods LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Raja Foods LLC of Skokie, Il is recalling its 3.5 ounce package of "SWAD CINNAMON POWDER" because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposures to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/body weight. If a child is exposed to lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

The products included in this recall are, SWAD BRAND CINNAMON POWDER in clear plastic 3.5 OZ bags, UPC 0-51179-34280-4, from either of the following two batches and Best Before Dates: Batch KX21223 Best Before July 2026 and Batch KX08123 Best Before March 2026.

Product was distributed thru retail grocery stores in the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast regions of the United States. There have been no illnesses reported to date. The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased “SWAD CINNAMON POWDER 3.5OZ” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 847.972.2865, Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm CST.

Public Advisory