Oncogenic mutations of KRAS modulate its turnover by the CUL3/LZTR1 E3 ligase complex

Whereas previous studies mainly focused on WT KRAS, our study explores how oncogenic mutations affect the dynamic molecular interactions of KRAS mutants. To this end, we applied an APEX2-based rapid proximity labelling approach to compare the interactomes of WT KRAS with three mutants G12D, G13D, and Q61H upon starvation and/or acute stimulation by exposure to FCS to track the dynamic associations of active and inactive forms. Quantitative mass spectrometry analysis confirmed previously reported KRAS interactors such as RAF and LZTR1. Remarkably, the WT KRAS proximal proteome was altered strongly between the starvation (GDP-bound form) and the FCS-induced (GTP-bound), a less pronounced trait with mutant counterparts. Proximal proteome analysis revealed that LZTR1 was one of the most predominant proteins interacting differentially between WT and KRAS mutants. Biochemical studies uncovered that WT KRAS and LZTR1, the latter as part of the CUL3 ubiquitin E3 ligase complex, affect each other’s protein stability, revealing a direct feedback loop mechanism. KRAS activation mutations appear to alter this regulatory circuit, potentially contributing to aberrant signalling in cancer cells.

Despite these detailed molecular insights into KRAS as a GTPase, its turnover and mutation-driven effects on KRAS interactors remain incompletely understood. Proximity labelling techniques, such as BioID, TurboID, and ascorbate peroxidase 2 (APEX2), recently developed to capture a protein’s molecular and cellular proximity proteome ( Trinkle-Mulcahy, 2019 ), were applied to WT KRAS. For instance, BioID-based studies profiled the RAS proximity proteome, unravelling mTORC2 as a direct KRAS effector ( Kovalski et al, 2019 ), and LZTR1, a ubiquitin E3 ligase adaptor, regulating KRAS ubiquitination ( Bigenzahn et al, 2018 ). LZTR1, as part of the CUL3 E3 ubiquitin ligase complex, was proposed to function as a “Ras killer protein” through polyubiquitination and degradation of endogenous RAS via the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway ( Abe et al, 2020 ). In addition, LZTR1/CUL3 was demonstrated to trigger the ubiquitination of HRAS at position K170, thereby altering its cellular localisation by attenuating the interaction of HRAS with the membrane ( Bigenzahn et al, 2018 ). Mono-ubiquitylation-dependent membrane association of NRAS and KRAS is also affected by the deubiquitylase OTUB1 ( Baietti et al, 2016 ). RAS mono-ubiquitylation may also affect other functions, such as the restoration of the GEF-mediated nucleotide exchange of KRAS via modification at residue K104 ( Yin et al, 2020 ).

A balanced equilibrium exists between active and inactive KRAS. In mammalian cells, this can be disrupted by activating point mutations in KRAS, leading to neoplastic properties ( Prior et al, 2012 ). These mutations activate chronic KRAS signalling, either by impairing GTPase activity or affecting KRAS’s interaction with negative regulators ( Liu et al, 2019 ). Subsequent constitutive activation of pro-neoplastic signalling leads to uncontrolled cell division and malignant transformation ( Haigis, 2017 ), a trait that can be blocked by small molecules that interfere with GTP/GDP exchange mechanisms ( Kim et al, 2023 ).

Results

KRAS-APEX2 WT, G12D, G13D, and Q61H mutants elicit similar expression, localization, and signalling properties as endogenous KRAS To compare the proximal proteome between the WT KRAS and three of the most frequent oncogenic driver mutants (G12D, G13D, and Q61H), we established an APEX2-dependent proximity labelling method (Fig 1A). We first generated tetracycline-inducible stable cell lines to minimise KRAS misfolding and mislocalization. The same parental cell line was used as a control to develop a “benchmark” proteome as a reference. Four different HEK293 FRT T-Rex cell lines, KRAS WT, G12D, G13D, and Q61H, respectively, expressing WT KRAS- and all mutant-APEX2 fusion proteins in a stable fashion upon treatment with tetracycline, were generated (Fig 1B). KRAS-APEX2 fusions were expressed at sixfold to eightfold the level of the endogenous isoform (Fig S1A). To examine the activity of APEX2 within the expressed constructs, SDS–PAGE/streptavidin blot analysis and immunofluorescence were used to test their in-cell biotinylation ability. In the presence of tetracycline, phenol biotin, and H 2 O 2 , biotinylated proteins were detected as a wide-band pattern. In contrast, only three endogenous biotinylated protein bands were observed in negative controls, indicating high specificity of APEX2 labelling (Fig S1B). Figure 1. KRAS-APEX2 WT, G12D, G13D, and Q61H mutants express, localise, and function similarly to endogenous KRAS. (A) Schematic representation of the approach used in this study to investigate the proximal proteome of K-Ras. The first step is the generation of a fusion K-Ras APEX2 protein with a flexible linker between K-Ras and APEX2. In the second step, phenol biotin and H 2 O 2 were added to the media to facilitate the biotinylation of proteins proximal to the bait, including effectors, regulators, and interactors of K-Ras and proteins located near K-Ras. The next step included the IP using streptavidin beads to capture biotinylated proteins. Finally, biotinylated proteins were digested, and mass spectrometry was used to identify proximal proteins. (B) Western blot analysis showing ERK, pERK, and a-FLAG in both cell extract and IP (immunoprecipitation) using GST-Raf1-RBD (Activate Ras Detection Kit) 2 and 4 h upon starvation. As an IP-positive control, the lysate was incubated with GTPγS, and for an IP-negative control, the lysate was incubated with GDP. (C) Experiments were carried out in biological triplicates (n = 3). KRAS has a long half-life; the absence of tetracycline will decrease the proximal labelling of the newly expressed KRAS. For the starvation condition, cells were directly moved for 30 min of incubation with phenol biotin and subsequent incubation with H 2 0 2 for 45 s. On the other hand, for the FCS induction condition, cells were starved for 15 h with a subsequent incubation with phenol biotin for 30 min. In the last 10 min, an additional 20% FCS (including biotin phenol) was added to activate the cells. 45 s of H 2 0 2 was used to initiate the biotinylation of the KRAS proximal proteins. (D) Western blot analysis showing ERK, pERK, and a-FLAG in-cell extract upon APEX2 labelling under different environmental conditions, including starvation and FCS induction. (E) Western blot analysis indicated biotinylated proteins (streptavidin, DyLight 488 conjugated) upon streptavidin immunoprecipitation. APEX2 experiments were carried out in three independent biological experiments. Figure S1. Endogenous, APEX2-KRAS and GFP-KRAS association with membrane components. (A) Western blotting reveals the presence of both endogenous KRAS and exogenous KRAS APEX2 fusion proteins (WT, G12D, G13D, and Q61H) in the presence of 1 μg/ml tetracycline. Relative expression of the APEX2-KRAS fusion protein over endogenous KRAS was determined by quantifying bands and plotting the ratio (right panel). (B) Western blot indicates the biotinylated proteins in the presence or absence of different c reagents, including tetracycline, phenol biotin, and H 2 O 2 . K-Ras APEX2 stable cell line was treated with 1 μg/ml tetracycline for 24 h where indicated. Then, cells were treated with phenol biotin and/or H 2 O 2 (where indicated), lysed, and proteins were separated by SDS–PAGE. Streptavidin DyLight 488 conjugated antibody was used to visualise biotinylated proteins. * Represents biotinylated background proteins. (C) Imaging of live cells using Opera Phenix microscopy processed using the Columbus Image Analysis System. Panels 1183 Hoechst 33342 for staining DNA (blue); the green fluorescence signal from GFP (green); Differential Interference Contrast. (D) Western blot analysis showing α-FLAG, endogenous KRAS, and Na, K-ATPase expression upon digitonin cytoplasmic-membrane fractionation of stable KRAS APEX2 WT, G12D, G13D, and Q61H FRT T-Rex-expressing HEK293 cell lines. Cells were incubated with or without 1 μg/ml tetracycline for 24 h. (E) Western blot analysis showing α-FLAG and endogenous KRAS in sucrose gradient fractions upon 15 h of starvation or 15 h of starvation and a subsequent 10-min treatment with 20% FCS. APEX2 tagging may interfere with cellular localisation, signal transduction, and GTP hydrolysis. To evaluate this, we examined ERK/phospho-(p)-ERK activation in all four cell lines after starvation for 2 and 4 h, respectively. As expected, pERK levels were reduced upon starvation in WT KRAS-expressing cells. However, this reduction was not observed in the cells expressing mutant variants (Fig 1B). GTP-KRAS levels, measured via GST-RAF1-RBD enrichment, were decreased upon starvation only in cells expressing WT but not in the constitutively active KRAS mutants, indicating that APEX2 does not interfere with these processes (Fig 1B). KRAS-APEX2 fusion protein expression was further examined for its localisation. To this end, T-Rex tetracycline-inducible cell lines expressing GFP-KRAS fusion protein and GFP only were generated (Fig S1B). Microscopy analysis showed that GFP-tagged KRAS was localised on the plasma membrane, whereas GFP was mainly diffusing in the cytosol (Fig S1C). Residual nuclear localisation was noted in less than 10% of the cells (Fig S1C). Furthermore, subcellular fractionation was used to separate membranes from cytoplasmic fractions, confirming the localisation of KRAS-GFP and GFP only as observed by microscopy (data not shown). Also, the KRAS-APEX2 WT and mutant fusion proteins were enriched in the membrane fraction (Fig S1D). We also examined the ability of KRAS-APEX2 fusion proteins to translocate upon starvation and FCS stimulation, as its endogenous counterpart does. A sucrose gradient fractionation experiment showed similar translocation and localisation patterns for KRAS-APEX2 fusion protein and endogenous KRAS upon 10-min FCS stimulation, followed by 15 h after initial starvation (Fig S1E). Altogether, the above results suggest that KRAS-APEX2 fusion proteins showed similar functional properties as endogenous KRAS in terms of subcellular localisation.

LZTR1 differently affects WT versus KRAS mutants LZTR1 demonstrated weaker association with oncogenic G12D, G13D, and Q61H KRAS mutants compared with WT (Figs 4A and S3A–E). Furthermore, we explored whether alterations in the proximal microenvironment of KRAS physical interactors stemmed from protein level up-regulation or down-regulation. We conducted proteomic analysis on our cell lines (WT, G12D, G13D, and Q61H) under starvation conditions and monitored protein abundances to ascertain that identified proximal alterations were not contingent on protein level variations (Table S2). When comparing the proteome of the three oncogenic mutants to the WT, several proteins exhibited alterations, including KRAS itself (Figs 4B and S3F and G, Table S2). Interestingly, most of the known KRAS interactors found in our “proximitome” experiment showed no significant changes, except for LZTR1 in the comparison between WT and Q61H (Figs 4B and S3F and G, Table S2). We further integrated the proximity data with the proteomic data to gain a more comprehensive understanding of how protein abundance impacts the “proximitome” (Figs 4C and S3H and I, Table S2). ARAF and RAF1 were markedly enriched in the proximal environment of all KRAS mutants compared with WT KRAS without substantial changes in their protein levels (Figs 4C and S3H and I). Conversely, LZTR1 was notably increased in proximity to WT KRAS when compared with the G12D and G13D oncogenic mutants, with no significant alterations in its protein levels (Figs 4C and S3H), except in the case of Q61H KRAS mutant-expressing cells, where increased protein levels of LZTR1 were observed (Fig S3I). Furthermore, the proteomic data revealed a significant increase in mutated KRAS protein levels when compared with the WT, perhaps with the exception of the Q61H mutant (Figs 4B, S3F and G, and S4A–D). The observed changes in KRAS protein abundance could be attributed to varying KRAS half-lives between mutants and WT KRAS, a subject we decided to further explore. Collectively, these findings indicate unaltered LZTR1 protein abundance levels in cells expressing WT or KRAS mutants. Figure 4. Oncogenic mutations of KRAS modulate its turnover by LZTR1/CUL3. (A, B) Volcano plots visualizing molecular differences between G12D and WT KRAS under starvation conditions. (A, B) Fold changes and P-values are shown resulting from a t test for proximal enriched proteins (A) and the total proteome (B) identified in the G12D KRAS mutant under starvation-treated conditions, with WT KRAS used as a control. Known KRAS effectors are highlighted in red, repressors in green, receptors in blue, and KRAS in black. (C) A scatter plot comparing the KRAS WT versus G12D mutant “proximitome” and proteome. The Y-axis represents fold changes between the G12D mutant and the WT “proximitomes.” The X-axis reflects fold changes between the G12D mutant and WT proteomes. Known KRAS effectors are highlighted in red, repressors in green, receptors in blue, and KRAS in black. (D) Cells were seeded in 96-well plates and treated with 1 μg/ml tetracycline for 24 h. The next day, cells were transfected with LZTR1 siRNA or control siRNA. Cells were imaged after 72 h using the Opera Phenix microscope. The images were analysed in the Columbus Image Data Storage and Analysis System. The median fluorescence per well per mean per cell was determined. Finally, a fold difference was measured between the control and the siRNA LZTR1. (E) Stable HEK293 FRT T-REX cell lines of WT, G12D, G13D, and Q61H were treated with 1 μg/ml tetracycline for 24 h. The next day, cells were treated with 50 μg/ml cycloheximide (CHX). At the indicated time points after CHX treatment, cells were harvested. Western blot analysis showed GFP, Pan-Ras, and ACTB in-cell extract. (F) Relative intensities from Fig 4D were analysed using ImageStudio, and expression was normalised to ACTB protein levels to determine KRAS half-life. This series of experiments helps elucidate the relationship between KRAS and LZTR1 protein levels and turnover, showing how different KRAS mutations disrupt this interaction. (G) HEK293 cells were seeded in six-well plates and transfected with 1 μg Flag-K-Ras plasmids and 0, 0.1, or 0.25 μg Myc-LZTR1 plasmid concentration. Cells were cultured for a total of 48 h before protein levels were evaluated using Western blot. Relative intensities were analysed using ImageStudio, and expression levels were normalised to vector control. (H) HEK293T cells were transfected with 1 μg Flag-RAS and 0.2 μg Myc-LZTR1 plasmid concentration. Cells were incubated for 48 h, treated with 50 μg/ml CHX, and harvested at the indicated time points. Western blot analysis of FLAG (RAS), MYC (LZTR1), and ACTB in-cell extract is shown. Band densities were analysed using GelAnalyzer software, and expression was normalised to ACTB levels. (I) HEK293T cells were transfected with 1 μg Flag-RAS and 0.2 μg Myc-LZTR1 plasmid concentrations and allowed to grow for 48 h. Cells were treated for 24 h with MLN4924 using different concentrations (0, 0.3, 1 μM, respectively). Cell extract was then analysed by Western blotting, and FLAG (RAS), MYC (LZTR1), CUL3, and ACTB were monitored. (J) HEK293T cells were transfected with 1 μg Flag-RAS and 0.2 μg Myc-LZTR1 plasmid concentrations and allowed to grow for 48 h. Cells were then treated for the indicated times with MLN4924 (0.3 μM). Cell extracts were then analysed on Western blot, and FLAG (RAS), MYC (LZTR1), CUL3, and ACTB were monitored. Figure S4. KRAS WT, G12D, G13D, and Q61H protein interaction networks. (A, B) Circus plot showing the overlap of the proximal proteins identified from three mutants in starvation (A) and FCS stimulation state (B). (C, D) The heatmap showing the top enrichment clusters with a colour scale representing statistical significance was performed using Metascape (https://metascape.org/gp/index.html#/main/step1). The grey colour indicates lack of significance.

Oncogenic KRAS mutants alter LZTR1-controlled KRAS protein turnover Preferential enrichment of LZTR1 in the proximal proteome of WT KRAS relative to its mutants might be linked to protein turnover (Fig 4A). This was further supported by the proteomic data, where KRAS oncogenic mutants, especially G12D and G13D, showed a higher protein level as compared with WT KRAS (Figs 4B and S3F and G). To examine this hypothesis, we knocked down LZTR1 in HEK293 cells expressing WT KRAS-GFP, G12D-GFP, G13D-GFP, and Q61H-GFP fusion proteins. Knockdown of LZTR1 stabilises WT KRAS-GFP expression (Figs 4C and S5A and B), which is consistent with its role as an adaptor protein promoting ubiquitination and degradation of KRAS (Abe et al, 2020). Figure S5. Oncogenic mutations of KRAS modulate its turnover by LZTR1. (A) KRAS WT and mutant cellular expression profiles (green—GFP/blue—DAPI), reflecting images used in the generation of Fig 4D. Cells were initially seeded in 96-well plates and subsequently treated with 1 μg/ml tetracycline for duration of 24 h. On the day after, the cells underwent transfection with LZTR1 siRNA or control siRNA. After a 72-h incubation period, cellular imaging was conducted using an Opera Phenix microscope. (B) After microscopy conducted in Figs 4D and S5A, cells were lysed directly in 96-well plates, and a Western blot analysis was subsequently performed to assess the effectiveness of LZTR1 knockdown. (C) FLP-in stable HEK293 cell lines expressing either GFP WT or G12D were seeded in six-well plates and subjected to 1 μg/ml tetracycline treatment for 24 h. Subsequently, cells were transfected with LZTR1 siRNA or control siRNA, cultured for 48 h before lysis, protein separation by SDS–PAGE, and immunoblotting (KRAS [endogenous], LZTR1 [endogenous], KRAS/mutants-GFP, actin [ACTB] as control). (D, E, F) HEK293T cells were transfected with 1 μg Flag-RAS and 0.2 μg Myc-LZTR1 plasmid concentration. Cells were incubated for 48 h, treated with 50 μg/ml cycloheximide, and harvested at the indicated time points. Western blot analysis of FLAG (KRAS), MYC (LZTR1), and ACTB in-cell extract is shown. (E, F) Band densities for KRAS (E) and LZTR1 (F) were analysed using GelAnalyzer software, and expression was normalised to ACTB levels. Notably, LZTR1 over-expression did not alter the stability of KRAS G12D and G13D KRAS mutants, perhaps with a slight effect on the Q61H mutant (Figs 4C, S3H and I, and S5A and B). This suggests that oncogenic KRAS mutants’ half-life might be extended as compared with the WT counterpart. To test this, KRAS-GFP cell lines expressing WT and oncogenic KRAS mutants (G12D, G13D, and Q61H) were treated with cycloheximide (CHX) at different timepoints. WT KRAS was found to have a shorter half-life as compared with the oncogenic mutants (Fig 4D–F). To delineate the preferential affinity of LZTR1 towards WT KRAS as opposed to its mutant variants, we orchestrated an over-expression of GFP-KRAS fusion proteins (WT and G12D) in the concurrent presence or absence of LZTR1 when monitoring both endogenous WT KRAS and exogenous GFP-KRAS. In scenarios where LZTR1 was knocked down, a significant up-regulation of both exogenous and endogenous WT KRAS was observed. Conversely, upon co-expression of WT KRAS and G12D KRAS within the same cellular milieu, the knockdown of LZTR1 predominantly stabilized endogenous WT KRAS but did not affect G12D protein levels (Fig S5C). Based on this, we hypothesized that LZTR1 over-expression may preferentially destabilise WT KRAS over oncogenic mutants. Indeed, elevated LZTR1 levels resulted in substantially decreased WT KRAS protein levels, whereas the three oncogenic KRAS mutants showed minimal or no changes (Fig 4F). Interestingly, LZTR1 protein levels were highly up-regulated in the presence of oncogenic KRAS, suggesting a possible interdependence between KRAS and LZTR1 protein levels and turnover (Fig 4G). This was previously observed in our proteomic experiment, at least for the Q61H mutation, where LZTR1 protein levels were significantly higher in Q61H as compared with the WT (Fig S3G). To further explore how LZTR1 affected the protein stability of the oncogenic KRAS mutations, we measured protein levels of WT KRAS and mutants in the presence of LZTR1 using a CHX-chase assay (Fig 4G). In cells co-expressing Flag-KRAS WT and Myc-LZTR1, KRAS protein levels were reduced by ∼50% after 1 h of exposure to CHX, whereas the three mutant protein levels remained unchanged (Fig 4G). To further explore differences between KRAS WT and mutated KRAS protein half-lives, we repeated the CHX experiment, extending the cell treatment duration to 10 h (Fig S5D and E). Interestingly, we observed that the presence of LZTR1 significantly impacted the stability of WT KRAS protein. In contrast, the effect was notably less pronounced in the case of the three oncogenic KRAS mutants. This suggests that LZTR1 exerts a considerable influence on the turnover of WT KRAS protein, whereas its impact is less pronounced for oncogenic KRAS mutants. Moreover, we observed a notable difference in LZTR1 turnover as well. LZTR1 protein turnover appeared to be accelerated in the presence of WT KRAS as compared with the mutants (Fig S5D and E). This effect may not be directly associated with the mutation itself but rather with the levels of KRAS, suggesting that lower levels of KRAS could affect LZTR1 protein turnover (Fig S5F).