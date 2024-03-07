Submit Release
NAVEUR-NAVAF Senior Enlisted Leadership Symposium 2024 kicks off in Rota, Spain

More than 50 senior enlisted leaders and delegates attended the symposium to train, discuss, and combine their knowledge and experience to improve several themes including warfighting competency, professional and character development, and Sailor’s quality of life.

"Our focus this week, and each day is centered on America's Warfighting Navy,” said U.S. 6th Fleet Command Master Chief Medea Dudley.

Throughout the symposium, speakers and leadership experts engaged in thought-provoking discussions and interactive sessions, focusing on strategies and techniques to cultivate trust, instill confidence, and foster respect within teams while maintaining U.S. operational effectiveness.

The Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, Command Master Chief Gary Rosenbaum expanded on why these meetings are so important saying “These are the discussions we need to be having to build better Warfighters and understand where to improve.”

They also discussed how to develop trust, and how that trust increases operational effectiveness in combined forces.

U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Senior Enlisted Leadership Symposium 2024 aspires to inspire attendees to prioritize trust, confidence, and respect within their teams. By fostering these core values, senior enlisted leaders can help create a more unified and harmonious society, laying the foundation for a peaceful tomorrow.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

