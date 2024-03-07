Dive into youth participation with a new training course in the Netherlands

The second edition of the “Dive into Youth Participation” training course will take place on 23-27 September and bring together 25 youth leaders and youth workers from different European countries with the aim to improve their understanding of quality youth participation.

Youth participation in democratic life is a key priority of the EU Youth Strategy, and the Erasmus+ Programme is an important mechanism to put it into practice.

The three-day programme will take place in Leusden, Netherlands and will consist of exercises on youth participation, thematic sessions on the Erasmus+ Key Action 154 “Youth Participation Activities”, as well as opportunities to share best practices, discover new resources and build partnerships.

A total of 25 participants will be selected from the 27 EU Member States, the Eastern Partnership and the Western Balkans. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, represent a youth organisation and have experience in youth participation or civic engagement. The deadline to apply is 13 March and participation is free.

The Training Course “Dive into Youth Participation” is part of the Strategic Partnership New Power in Youth, between several Erasmus+ National Agencies in the field of youth and SALTO Resource Centres. The event will be hosted by Erasmus+ Jeugd’ (the Netherlands, National Agency).

Learn more and apply

SALTO YOUTH page