DraftKings Set to Launch Mobile Sports Betting in North Carolina on March 11

BOSTON, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced plans to launch its top-rated online sportsbook in North Carolina on March 11, 2024. This announcement is the culmination of DraftKings’ continued work with stakeholders and regulators across North Carolina to offer fans a responsible form of sports betting. Earlier this year, DraftKings and NASCAR agreed to terms on a written designation agreement, paving the way for the digital sports entertainment and gaming company to operate in the state. Once live in North Carolina, DraftKings Sportsbook will be available in 27 U.S. states, in addition to Ontario, Canada.



North Carolina is known for its strong sports culture, housing the majority of the NASCAR industry, professional teams in the NFL, NBA and NHL, as well as several universities competing at the Division-I level. Starting March 11, DraftKings will provide eligible fans in the state several new and responsible ways to get in on the action. DraftKings’ online sportsbook provides a wide variety of betting markets and key offerings such as same-game parlays, in-game betting, special odds boosts and more, on a safe, regulated platform with various customer protections in place, such as deposit and time limits, access to responsible gaming resource materials, cool off and self-exclusion features along with DraftKings’ all new “My Stat Sheet,” an innovative responsible gaming feature that shows customers exactly how much time they’ve spent on DraftKings, and the total amount of deposits they’ve placed on the platform.

“With the NCAA Tournament right around the corner and the NASCAR season in full throttle, we are thrilled to be launching our top-rated sportsbook app in North Carolina,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America. “The Tar Heel State is home to a passionate fanbase and some of the most iconic college basketball programs of all time, making this an exciting time to introduce legalized online sports betting. We’re proud to be working alongside NASCAR as our market access partner and look forward to enhancing the fan experience across North Carolina with a fun, safe and seamless sports betting product.”

To celebrate the launch of legalized mobile sports betting going live in North Carolina, DraftKings, in collaboration with NASCAR, is teaming up with Carolina Panthers legend Greg Olsen for a ceremonial first bet on March 11, 2024. The event will take place at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte and feature remarks from Olsen as well as DraftKings Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy Elbaum and North Carolina State Rep. Zack Hawkins.

In addition to hosting the ceremonial first bet in North Carolina on March 11, DraftKings is also recognizing Problem Gambling Awareness Month (“PGAM”) in March, led by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) to increase public awareness of problem gaming and the availability of prevention, treatment, and recovery services. DraftKings works closely with the NCPG to highlight the company’s responsible gaming initiatives and resources such as cool offs, limitations, key partnerships and mental health services.

Both active members of the American Gaming Association (“AGA”), DraftKings and NASCAR are committed to promoting the AGA’s Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly™ public service campaign, which educates customers on responsible gaming best practices, such as establishing and adhering to a budget and only engaging with legal, regulated operators. DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program.

Eligible customers in North Carolina can access the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here. DraftKings is committed to providing customers with resources to help bet responsibly. Customers can review DraftKings’ Responsible Gaming tools here. For additional problem gaming support or services, North Carolina customers can call 1-800-GAMBLER.

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 26 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces, and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates both DraftKings Network and Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), to provide a multi-platform content ecosystem with original programming. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.

