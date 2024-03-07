Patriot Mobile Action Celebrates David Covey Forcing Dade Phelan into a Runoff

Grapevine, TX, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a historic victory for conservative values, Patriot Mobile Action proudly announces supporting David Covey in the Texas March Primary Election for Texas State House District 21.

David Covey secured the highest number of votes, but did not get over 50%, sending this election into a runoff. Covey garnered 46% of the vote, defeating Dade Phelan’s 43%, a third candidate got 10%.

A Texas Speaker of the House has not been defeated in his own district since 1972. There is no democrat in this race, so the winner of the May 28, 2024 runoff election wins the Texas District 21 State House seat.

“We are proud of the many months of work we have done in this election and also so very proud of the busloads of patriots who flooded this district to help defeat Dade Phelan,” Patriot Mobile Action Executive Director, Leigh Wambsganss said. “Make no mistake, the work is not done. We have a tough runoff in May, and we need all boots on the ground, fighting to elect David Covey.”

In highlighting the significance of runoff elections, Wambsganss emphasized a historical trend wherein the candidate who received fewer votes in the primary often prevails. This stems from the assumption of victory among supporters of the initial winners, resulting in decreased turnout during the runoff. It is imperative to mobilize Covey’s supporters to return to the polls in May, along with persuading voters of the third candidate to rally behind Covey. This concerted effort is essential for David Covey to secure victory over Dade Phelan.

Phelan, the incumbent representative, faced strong opposition from the conservative grassroots movement due to his departure from core conservative principles. Recognizing the need for change, Patriot Mobile Action supported David Covey, a candidate who embodies the values of liberty, integrity, and accountability.

Through a comprehensive campaign, Patriot Mobile Action (PMA) educated voters about Phelan giving powerful committee chairmanships to Democrats, putting Democrats on a Gun Control Panel, and even hiring an Obama Democrat as Parliamentarian to procedurally block Republican bills. PMA also shared a Citizens for Renewing America exposé entitled, “How the Texas Speaker Killed Border Security.” Additionally, while pointing out he is a real estate developer, PMA exposed Dade Phelan for refusing to hold a hearing on a bill that would ban China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from owning Texas land.

Patriot Mobile Action heavily publicized David Covey’s endorsements, including President Donald J. Trump, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Gun Owners of America, Texas Gun Rights, Grassroots America, and many more.

Despite being outspent by Phelan, Team Covey managed to unite conservatives both within and outside the district to stand against Phelan’s record, which affects all Texans. Through well-researched strategic messaging, targeted outreach efforts and state of the art Get Out the Vote programs, Patriot Mobile Action had a significant impact on getting Covey voters to the polls.

Primary Runoff Election Early Voting begins Monday, May 20, 2024, and ends Friday, May 24. Primary Runoff Election Day is Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Patriot Mobile Action info@patriotmobileaction.com