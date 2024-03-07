Forest Healthcare Retains Its Status as a Top 20 Mid-Size Care Group in 2024 Accolades

Leading care home provider, Forest Healthcare, recognised in CareHome.co.uk awards for the fifth year running

Forest Healthcare, a leading provider of residential care homes and specialist nursing centres, has been recognised by the CareHome.co.uk 2024 awards for the fifth year running – in the category celebrating the Top Mid-Size Care Home Groups.

The annual awards are highly regarded since they are based directly on reviews and scores contributed by residents, service users and family members. Only registered care providers who can demonstrate regulatory compliance are eligible for any award.

Belmont Lodge Care Centre in Chigwell, one of 13 Forest Healthcare centres throughout England, was also named a winner in the Top 20 Care Homes East of England section.

The Value of Independent Care Home Awards

CareHome.co.uk is a directory and review website featuring a wide variety of care facilities across the UK, including just under 17,000 residential care homes. The directory records 15 million visits every year and currently hosts over 311,000 reviews and testimonials.

The site was formed to provide individuals and families with an independent resource where they can find care services and make informed choices about which companies and providers offer the best value, quality and provisions for residents and service users. Facilities covered include:

Residential care homes

Nursing centres

Mental health facilities

Adult daycare services

Supported housing

Reviews are collated from verified users, with the in-house reviews team processing roughly 500 submissions daily, confirming whether reviews are authentic to ensure visitors can access trustworthy and balanced opinions about each service.

CareHome.co.uk hosts its annual awards event to celebrate each care home and nursing care provider who stands out, delivering exceptional care that users and loved ones appreciate, based only on scores provided. There are no nominations, paid awards or other criteria.

The winners are invited to display their Top 20 badge as a mark of excellence, recognising the hard work that coordinators, managers and carers do and highlighting how residents and loved ones feel about the care and support they have received or continue to receive.



Forest Healthcare, Top 20 Mid-Size Care Home Group 2024

Forest Healthcare Marks Fifth Successive Top 20 Award

After five years in the top 20, Forest Healthcare is far from complacent about this achievement, or the time families and residents take to leave honest reviews and provide feedback the company uses to make continual improvements and advancements.

First founded 30 years ago in 1994, with one care home at Ash Court Care Centre, the business now has 13 facilities, including purpose-built care centres in and around central London and across the southeast, employing over 1,000 skilled care professionals focused on person-centred care.

Amanda Scott, Chief Executive Officer at Forest Healthcare says,‘We are once again delighted to have been recognised by carehome.co.uk in their ‘Top 20 Mid-Size Care Home Group’ 2024 awards. This recognition for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to the leadership and their teams at Forest Healthcare consistently delivering our core living values to the highest standard each day.

We are so grateful to all the people who took the time to give their feedback through these reviews. We celebrate every single review we receive.'

Accessing Reviews and Scores for Care Homes in Your Area

Anybody can access the CareHome.co.uk directory, awards listings and review scoring as a free service and resource. Users can search by care categories and services, browse for a specific care centre or company name, or browse care listings based on their postcode and a map-based search function.

Visitors can also submit a care home review at any time, leaving scores for facilities, cleanliness, dignity, staff, catering, activities, care and support, management, rooms, value and safety, and security. Contact details must accompany review scores to enable the directory to verify the comments and scoring provided.

About Forest Healthcare: Forest Healthcare is an established care provider dedicated to consistently delivering an outstanding quality of life to the residents they serve. With a network of care centres across South-East England, Forest Healthcare specialises in catering to a wide range of care requirements, including; residential, nursing, dementia and specialist care. The organisation’s mission is to provide a family feel to the exceptional care they deliver by valuing, respecting and caring for each and every person who lives and works at Forest Healthcare.

