Philly AI Connect Announces Sponsorship by Pat's King of Steaks for Inaugural Event on March 28th
Pat's King of Steaks and Philly AI Connect create Get Wit AI CampaignPHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES , March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victor Raymond Tabaac, Peter Mastrogiacomo, and William Francis , Co-Founders of Philly AI Connect, are thrilled to announce that Pat's King of Steaks will be sponsoring the group's first event on March 28th Democratizing AI in Philadelphia.
Under the banner of "Uniting AI minds. Unleashing potential," Philly AI Connect aims to cultivate a vibrant community of AI and ML practitioners, researchers, enthusiasts, and learners. The group's mission is to advance AI/ML technology and foster its adoption in Philadelphia and beyond.
"Philadelphia has the immense potential to become a thriving hub for AI innovation," said Victor Raymond Tabaac. "With its dynamic tech scene and world-class universities, the city is brimming with talent and ideas. What we need is a unifying community that connects individuals in this field and encourages the talent cultivated in Philadelphia to remain here. Philly AI Connect will help to bridge that gap." Victor Raymond Tabaac emphasized that nothing represents Philadelphia better than the iconic cheesesteaks and AI. "We aim to empower Philadelphia to 'Get Wit AI'," he added."Our goal is to make Philadelphia the epicenter of AI thought leadership," Victor Raymond Tabaac continued. "By fostering an environment of robust and ethical collaboration, Philly AI Connect believes we can sustain and drive forward the latest advancements in this rapidly evolving field."
Peter Mastrogiacomo Co-Founder of Philly AI Connect said, "This event transcends the traditional concept of a meetup. It represents a collaborative hub where the realms of knowledge, ethics, and cutting-edge innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) converge. Our collective effort is not merely about understanding the future; it's about actively shaping it."
William Francis Co-Founder of Philly Connect AI said, "With the AI wave reaching Philadelphia, our inaugural event signifies the dawn of an unprecedented collaborative initiative aimed at democratizing AI in the city. We're establishing a dynamic platform for both AI experts and novices to engage in learning, networking, and skill enhancement through open-source projects, hackathons, research discussions, and more."
The inaugural event for Philly AI Connect will take place on Thursday, March 28th, at 113 North Bread Street, Philadelphia, PA. The meetup will feature insightful discussions on the latest AI trends , AI exhibits, food, drinks and provide opportunities for attendees to get involved. For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://www.meetup.com/philly-ai-connect/ and https://www.phillyconnect.ai.
About Philly AI Connect:
Philly AI Connect is a user group dedicated to advancing AI and ML technology through collaboration, education, and ethical innovation. To learn more about Philly AI Connect and its initiatives, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/philly-ai-connect, https://www.phillyconnect.ai, and https://www.meetup.com/philly-ai-connect/.
