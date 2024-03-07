Women’s History Month and the Efforts to Combat Fentanyl and Opioid Overdoses Will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” with Special Guest Councilmember Natali Fani-González

MARYLAND, July 3 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Internships and scholarship opportunities offered by Liberty’s Promise will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 7, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; Sean Mann, director of Montgomery and Prince George's County programs at Liberty's Promise; Melissa Gelinas, director of Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. programs at Liberty’s Promise. The show will air on Friday, March 8 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio program will start with a special guest, Councilmember Fani-González. In honor of Women's History Month, she will share her experience representing District 6. As a public official in her second year on the Council, one of her legislative priorities is public safety. In the interview, Fani-González will share details about the measures that are being implemented in the Wheaton and Glenmont communities to strengthen public safety. This week, Fani-González also led a delegation to the Maryland General Assembly alongside Hispanic mothers who have been victims of the opioid epidemic, tragically losing their children to Fentanyl overdoses. The group of mothers testified in favor of tougher laws for Fentanyl and heroin traffickers. Councilmember Fani-González will discuss Montgomery County’s effort to combat opioids and Fentanyl overdoses.

In the second half of the show will focus on Liberty's Promise, which is a nonprofit organization that supports and assists immigrant youth in the Washington metropolitan area. Liberty's Promise helps students, regardless of their immigration status, find internships, programs, community activities and scholarships to continue their academic studies. Montgomery County's Program Director at Liberty's Promise, Sean Mann, will provide more information about the organization, including the participating schools, and more.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

