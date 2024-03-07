Relay Market to Reach $13 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The relay market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for automation across industries. The expanding scope of automation in manufacturing, telecommunications, automotive, energy, and other sectors fuels the demand for relays, contributing to market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Relay Market by Type (Protection Relay, Time Relay, Monitor and Control Relay, General Purpose Relays and Others), Mounting (DinRail, PCB Mount, Panel Mount, and Plug In), and End User (Automotive, Communication and Technology, Industrial Automation, Power Generation and Distribution and Others). According to the report, the global relay market was valued at $6.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.



Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A43411

(We look forward to quickly to provide the Report Analysis needed for your Business Success)

250– Pages

158– Tables

55– Charts

Prime determinants of growth

The relay market is expected to witness notable growth owing to growth in telecommunications networks and expansion of renewable energy projects and smart grid initiatives. Moreover, the integration of relays with IoT platforms enables remote monitoring, control, and automation which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, rapid advancements in technology require constant innovation and adaptation and presents integration challenges which limits the growth of the relay market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $6.7 Billion Market Size In 2032 $12.9 Billion CAGR 6.9% No. Of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, Mounting Type, End User, And Region Drivers Increasing Adoption of Automation Across Industries Rising Investments in Smart City Projects Increasing Vehicle Electrification and Automation Opportunities Integration Of Relays with IoT Platforms Restraints Fluctuations In Economic Conditions and Geopolitical Tensions

The time relays segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on type, the time relays segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-sixths of the global relay market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Time relays dominate the market due to their critical function in industrial automation, providing essential timing capabilities for coordination and efficiency. Their versatility, reliability, ease of integration, and cost-effectiveness meet the rising need for precise timing control across diverse industries.

The PCB mount segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on mounting, the PCB mount held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global relay market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The segment for PCB mounts is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.07% from 2023 to 2032, due to their widespread adoption in small electronic devices, easy integration onto printed circuit boards, reliable operation, efficiency, and ongoing technological progress. These factors contribute to their prominence in fulfilling the changing requirements of diverse industries.

The Industrial Automation segment is expected to have highest revenue by the end of 2032

Based on end user, power generation and distribution held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global relay market revenue. However industrial automation is estimated to grow at a faster CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to the increasing deployment of automated systems across manufacturing and industrial sectors. This surge in automation necessitates robust relay solutions to facilitate precise control and seamless integration within complex industrial processes, thereby fueling the demand for relays and contributing to a faster Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) within this segment.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A43411

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global relay market revenue owing to the region's rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing sector, and significant investments in infrastructure projects which drive demand for relays. Moreover, the increasing adoption of automation technologies across various industries, coupled with the growth of telecommunications networks and automotive production, further contribute to the dominance of the Asia-Pacific region in the relay market.

Key Industry Development –

March 2022 , OMRON launched a Compact Non-leaded MOSFET Relay. This new MOSFET relay combines a high ambient operating temperature range and high current rating (200V 0.35A) in a small-sized surface mount format, making it an ideal choice for test and measurement equipment.

, OMRON launched a Compact Non-leaded MOSFET Relay. This new MOSFET relay combines a high ambient operating temperature range and high current rating (200V 0.35A) in a small-sized surface mount format, making it an ideal choice for test and measurement equipment. December 2021, TE Connectivity (TE) acquired force-guided narrow safety relay (NSR) technology from the Phoenix Contact Group. The acquisition added a single pole, force-guided relay offered to TE’s relay portfolio for the factory automation, elevator and rail markets.



Leading Market Players: -

ABB Group

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

TE Connectivity

Omron Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global relay market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, acquisition and partnership and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

To provide an accurate view of future investment pockets, this study provides analytical estimates for relay market size along with current trends and estimations.

In order to be able to achieve a more prominent position, the overall relay market analysis is based on an understanding of prevailing profitability trends.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and relay market opportunity with a detailed impact analysis.

In order to measure financial competence, relay market forecasts shall be quantitatively analyzed from 2022 until 2032.

The Porter’s Five Forces analysis shows that buyers and suppliers are more powerful in the relay market.

Key vendor shares and relay market trends are included in the report.

Relay Market Key Segments:



By Type:

Protection Relay

Time Relay

Monitor and Control Relay

General Purpose Relays

Others

By Installation:

Din Rail Mount

PCB Mount

Panel Mount

Plug In

By Application:

Automotive

Communication and Technology

Industrial Automation

Power Generation and Distribution

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Buy this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/relay-market/checkout

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

Surface Mount Reed Relays Market was valued at $337.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $658.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031

Automotive Relay Market was valued at $15.58 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $26.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031

Solid State Relay market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801

USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com