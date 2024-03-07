PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Laredo Chamber of Commerce & Elected Officials

Submit Release
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with members of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, local business leaders, and City Councilmembers to discuss strengthening cross-border trade and travel, increasing access to health care and Federally Qualified Health Centers in the region, and maintaining relations with our strongest trading partner, Mexico. See photo attached and below.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

