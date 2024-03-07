PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Laredo Chamber of Commerce & Elected Officials

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with members of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, local business leaders, and City Councilmembers to discuss strengthening cross-border trade and travel, increasing access to health care and Federally Qualified Health Centers in the region, and maintaining relations with our strongest trading partner, Mexico. See photo attached and below.

