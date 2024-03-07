PDS Announces Rick Austin as New Vice President of Engineering

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, is pleased to welcome Rick Austin to PDS as our new Vice President of Engineering. Rick comes to PDS with over three decades of experience in software and systems engineering leadership. He has worked in many different industries from startups, global enterprise, defense, telecommunications, finance and most recently healthcare. Rick has built and led high-performing teams in all aspects of software design and architecture including operations of high-scale cloud platforms in AWS. Besides his extensive cloud experience, Rick has vast experience in taking numerous legacy products and transforming them into global, multi-tenant SaaS applications.

“We are pleased to have Rick join the PDS Team and I’m confident that together we will work towards achieving new benchmarks of success,” said Steve Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of HCM systems offering a core suite of recruiting, onboarding, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. PDS’ Vista suite enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. Our full-time support and implementation professionals have deep product knowledge and years of experience implementing customers in a variety of businesses.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com.

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

