Unplugged Performance Unveils the UP-05 Forged Wheel, Bringing Hypercar DNA to Teslas

HAWTHORNE, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unplugged Performance, the renowned global leader in high-performance aftermarket upgrades for Tesla vehicles, is proud to announce the official unveiling of the Unplugged Performance UP-05 forged wheel. This groundbreaking wheel represents a collaboration between Unplugged Performance and hypercar designer Sasha Selipanov, delivering an unparalleled blend of style and performance tailored specifically for Tesla vehicles.







The UP-05 forged wheel is a testament to the vision and expertise of Sasha Selipanov, with his iconic signature gracing each and every wheel. Designed to infuse Teslas with hypercar DNA, the UP-05 boasts a unique and timeless design that seamlessly merges elegance with aggressive performance.

Constructed from 6061-T6 forged aluminum, the UP-05 ensures lightweight construction, as little as 19 pounds, without compromising on strength and durability. Engineered with meticulous attention to detail, these wheels are optimized for use with OEM Tesla center caps, lug nuts, and TPMS sensors, ensuring a seamless integration with the vehicle's original components.





Derived from their racing ethos, UP-05 forged wheels passed rigorous track testing standards to validate the performance and strength ensuring their ability to withstand the harshest conditions for track enthusiasts and daily commuters without fail,

Available in sizes ranging from 18 inches to 22 inches, the UP-05 offers versatility to suit the preferences and driving styles of Tesla Model S, 3, X, and Y owners. Standard color options include Satin Titanium, Satin Black, Gloss Black, and Satin Bronze, with custom finishes available to provide endless customization possibilities.

Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance, expressed his excitement about the UP-05 forged wheel, stating, "The UP-05 is a design masterpiece and we’re thrilled to share Sasha Selipanov’s legendary design talents with Tesla drivers worldwide. This wheel is the perfect fusion of hypercar design DNA paired with UP’s renown performance and durability found on all UP forged wheels."





Wheel sets of 4 start at $3,595 and are available for purchase now at unpluggedperformance.com .





About Unplugged Performance: Unplugged Performance is a leading provider of high-performance upgrades for Tesla vehicles. With a commitment to engineering excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle performance, Unplugged Performance has established itself as an industry leader. Their meticulously crafted products and modifications cater to the needs of Tesla enthusiasts, delivering enhanced performance, aesthetics, and an unparalleled driving experience. Visit unpluggedperformance.com to explore their range of performance parts and upgrades.

