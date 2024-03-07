Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Florida’s East Coast

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community of luxury homes, Crossbridge by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Vero Beach, Florida. Crossbridge by Toll Brothers will include 118 home sites with a choice of five all-new home designs ranging from 1,886 to over 2,596 square feet and priced from the upper $400,000s. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Construction of the model homes is underway and sales will start in the fall of 2024.



Crossbridge by Toll Brothers will be located at 6778 68th Square in Vero Beach. The community is close to US Route 1, State Road A1A, and Interstate 95, offering homeowners convenient access to Winter Beach, Port Canaveral, West Palm Beach, Orlando, and the East Coast of Florida. The community is also near the 69th Street kayak launch which offers public access to the Indian River waterways.





“The homes in Crossbridge are designed for today’s home buyers, including brand new single-story floor plans with three-car garages, in a prestigious Indian River County location,” said Alex Martin, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida. “We are excited to bring our stunning home designs and thoughtful amenities to this very special community in desirable Vero Beach.”

Crossbridge by Toll Brothers will offer an array of future on-site amenities including an amenity center, resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, playground, and pickleball and multi-sports court. Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Vero Beach, Indian River Mall, surrounding beaches, and Kiwanis Hobart Park. Children will attend school in the Indian River County School District.





Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Southeast Florida area include Regency at Avenir, Toll Brothers at Tesoro Club, and final opportunities in Watermark at Avenir.

For more information on Crossbridge and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call (855) 776-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

