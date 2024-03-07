EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Announces the 2024 Top Women and Rising Stars in Restaurant Technology Award Winners

Awards will be presented at the 29th annual MURTEC in Las Vegas on March 13

CHICAGO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today announces the winners of the 2024 Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards and the 2024 Rising Star in Restaurant Technology Awards. The 2024 awards program is sponsored by WWT Digital, a digital experience consultancy specializing in elevating guest and employee experiences.



Now in its eighth year, the Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards program honors outstanding women from both restaurants and technology suppliers for reimagining restaurant processes and operations while demonstrating excellence in leadership, inventiveness and skill.

“The Top Women in Restaurant Technology awards program celebrates the achievements of women across a diversity of career levels and roles,” noted Robert Firpo-Cappiello, editor-in-chief of Hospitality Technology. “We celebrate the contributions that groundbreaking leaders and innovative thinkers have made to our industry. Our greatest hope is that the Top Women and Rising Stars awards will inspire the next generation of restaurant technology professionals to dream big and aim high.”

"At WWT Digital, we recognize the invaluable contributions of women in shaping the future of technology, particularly within the dynamic landscape of the restaurant industry. By honoring women and their technological accomplishments, we not only celebrate diversity and inclusion but also inspire future generations to innovate and lead with excellence. We are proud to sponsor Hospitality Technology's Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards as we champion the remarkable achievements of women who continue to drive innovation, foster progress, and transform the way we experience hospitality technology," said Katie Cain, Executive Director of Digital Programs, WWT Digital.

Winners are recognized in the following categories:

Lifetime Achievement: This award honors women who have had an impact on the foodservice technology industry as well as their colleagues and industry peers through enthusiasm, mentorship and commitment, while also showing how technologies can provide new ways of doing things for more than 15 years.

Winners:

Jodi Boyce, Chief Marketing Officer, Teriyaki Madness

Mary Jane Riva, CEO, Pizza Factory

Innovator: The award is presented to women who are forward thinkers and who have executed on tools and strategy to transform the foodservice technology space in a positive manner by creating or deploying emerging technologies that reimagine how things are done while paving the way for future technologies.

Winners:

Tammy K. Billings, New Biz, SignalFlare.ai; CSO, Devour.io; Founder, Industry Bias

Brooke Heinzmann, Director of Product Marketing, Olo

Mary Young Mapes, Senior Director of Hospitality & Customer Support, Tock

Stephanie Nardini, SVP of IT at Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems and a 2017 Rising Star

Shelly Rupel, CEO, Devour



Rising Star in Restaurant Technology

Starting this year, the Rising Star in Restaurant Technology awards are open to any individual who has been working in the restaurant technology industry for less than five years. Honors go to individuals who are re-imagining how things are done in restaurants while demonstrating excellence in leadership, inventiveness and skill.

“WWT Digital is committed to fostering innovation and supporting emerging talent in the field of restaurant technology. That is why we are thrilled to sponsor Hospitality Technology’s Rising Stars in Restaurant Technology Awards. We believe in empowering and nurturing young talent, as they bring fresh perspectives, creativity, and ingenuity that will continue to propel restaurant technology forward,” added Cain.

The winners of the Rising Star in Restaurant Technology Awards are:

KC Fox, Senior Director, General Manager of Digital Ordering (SMB) at DoorDash

Kira Hattenbach, GM of PixelPoint, PAR Technology

Jen McQuown, Project Manager, Dine Brands Global, Inc.



“In recognizing the Rising Stars of Restaurant Technology, we honor not only their remarkable achievements but also their boundless potential to shape the future of our industry. These three honorees have already demonstrated exceptional leadership, inventiveness, and skill in the early stages of their career. As we celebrate their accomplishments today, we also envision the profound impact they will continue to make as the future leaders of tomorrow,” said Firpo-Cappiello.

Top Women in Restaurant Technology Award winners and Rising Star in Restaurant Technology were chosen by Hospitality Technology and members of its Research Advisory Board . Winners will be profiled in Hospitality Technology and throughout the spring in digital profiles on www.hospitalitytech.com/topwomen24 and www.hospitalitytech.com/risingstars24 . The winners will be honored during an awards program on March 13 at the 29th annual MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference), March 11-13, at The Paris in Las Vegas. To register to attend, click here .

Nominations for the 2025 awards will open in November.

