The Honorable Congress Project - Where Making America’s Congress Honorable is Job One

AMERICA IS NOT BROKEN - BUT CONGRESS AMERICA'S NAVIGATIONAL SYSTEM IS... The Honorable Congress Project is the solutionUNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HONOR - Is the founding principle of the American dream.
It's a standard of values that causes society to regulate their conduct. It is the essence of truth and honesty. It gives society order, civility, and the ability to work together so society may build things more significant than themselves. Honor is the key to America's success.
America's honor and all the benefits honor provides depend on Honor in her Leadership.
Congress is the instrument that sets the standards for the nation. It Must be an Honorable Institution.
THE HONORABLE CONGRESS ACT
At the Honorable Congress Project (HCP), we have designed a formula to help restore honor to America's Congress. HCP's sole mission is to bring The Honorable Congress Act, a bill before Congress, and get it passed and implemented.
An Honor of Congress can only exist when Honorable conduct is the only acceptable way to be part of the institution.
TO HAVE THE BENEFITS OF HONOR, CONGRESS MUST HAVE TWO THINGS:
1. RULES THAT DEFINE AND REQUIRE HONOR.
2. INDEPENDENT OVERSIGHT, WITH THE POWER TO REJECT DISHONOR.
THAT IS THE MAGIC FORMULA.
The U.S. Constitution provides the rules, but they need some definition. Congress does not have the independent oversight nor the power to enforce the rules, and this is the Root Cause of the dysfunction of Congress- and the Dysfunction of Congress is the Root Cause of the Dysfunction in the nation.
The Honorable Congress Project is actively seeking Congressional sponsorship for the HCP bill, which addresses defining congressional rules of honor and creating an independent citizen oversight panel structure.
By creating an Honorable Congress, it also affect the nation's reactions.
The Honorable Congress Project is a small state non-profit located in Kansas. HCP was founded with one mission: to make America's Congress honorable using the existing rules and implementing a citizen oversight panel.
The Honorable Congress Act developed from the work of a small group of citizens concerned with Congress's inability to fulfill its purpose. The project started about 15 years ago and grew, becoming a private think-tank dedicated to that purpose. Members changed over time, but the focus stayed the same.
The participants included professionals and experts from several fields, including engineering, business, law, psychology, and political science. Therefore, disciplines of; critical thinking, root cause analysis, orders of magnitude, and others are constantly practiced and considered.
A few years ago, the focus eventually turned away from individual issues and narrowed to the underlying environment of Congress and its inability to maintain the honor, order, and discipline it must have to be able to solve any problem. This viewpoint proved to be the one that could explain all the issues and policy failures. The objective changed to finding a means to resolve that problem and get it in place. The final result is the Honorable Congress Project. There is total confidence in its ability, but it can't work until it is passed, intact, and functional. Now it depends on the people; every American can help change the future of their nation.
America is the greatest nation in history, and it is a privilege to be a citizen. Those involved in the creation of this project seek nothing, no money, no publicity, no position, and no recognition. The thousands of hours and dollars involved are our contributions. For those involved, this comes as a way to pay it forward, giving back for the privilege of being American.
Having achieved our purpose, which was to find the answer. Now, it's time to put that answer in place. With the support of all Americans, this project can succeed. The invitation to join The Honorable Congress Project and restore our nation's future for all Americans today and tomorrow is open to all. Let's leave a legacy of success to be proud of.
The Honorable Congress Project, Founder
Don Fey, Executive Director
Don Fey is an entrepreneur with over 50 years of experience in business and a dedication to learning, which created a path to success and a way of life to live by and thrive. He has a heart for society's betterment and desires the American Dream and success for the American people.
Don's unique view into the window of politics and its connection to the health of our society led him to found the Honorable Congress Project.
"Some years back, in a meeting of the political focus group I was part of, I said, "We all think alike!"
"I had to explain; this meant alike in how we think, not what. We all used basic principles to keep order and honesty in our thought processes. That gave us the ability to maintain order and clarity in our thinking, enabling us to be successful and productive in our lives and careers. Everyone agreed that we relied on the same concept and similar tools and generally took them for granted."
"That was when we quit trying to solve the individual problems of politics and began looking for a way to create that same process in Congress to establish similar benefits nationally. This concept has taken years, but today, we know how, which is why this project exists. Many of those who helped us reach this point are gone. My job is to finish the work, to get the solution in place- and the American Dream back on track. It's not about us; it's about you and the future of America."
~Don Fey, Executive Director
In memoriam, in gratitude for the
contributions of an exceptional mind.
Dr Melvin Kahn, PhD (1931-2023)
Professor Emeritus in Political Science
