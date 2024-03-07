AGC UNWRITTEN, OUR TIME PROJECTS AND GRAVITAS VENTURES ANNOUNCE THE STREAMING DEBUT OF “TRANSITION"
Award-Winning Documentary Follows Journalist Jordan Bryon’s Daring Transgender Journey While Embedded with the Taliban in Afghanistan STREAMING PREMIERE 3/26LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGC Unwritten, Our Time Projects and Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, announce directors Monica Villamizar and Jordan Bryon’s powerful award-winning documentary TRANSITION will make its streaming debut to rent or buy, on all major platforms, beginning March 26, 2024.
A daring and deeply personal story of risk and conviction, the film follows Australian journalist/filmmaker Jordan Bryon, a trans man, who embeds with a Taliban unit, as they retake control of Afghanistan. TRANSITION had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival to audience and critical acclaim and has captivated audiences around the world as an Official Selection at Sheffield DocFest, Sydney Film Festival, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), Watch Docs Festival and the Human Rights Film Festival where it won the Audience Award.
Produced by Villamizar, TRANSITION is executive produced by Emmy Award winning and Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land) with Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Joel Zimmer, BJ Levin, Sebastian Hernandez, Juan Manuel Betancourt and Joedan Okun. In addition to primary focus on Bryon, the film also includes Afghan cinematographer Farzad Fetrat (Teddy) and Iranian Canadian photojournalist Kiana Hayeri.
LOGLINE: Documentary follows journalist and filmmaker Jordan Bryon as he goes through gender transformation while embedded with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
SYNOPSIS: Australian journalist and filmmaker Jordan Bryon gains incredible access to a Taliban unit during the fall of Afghanistan. The countryʼs transition coincides with his own physical transformation as a trans man. While he and his local videographer, Teddy, embed with the Taliban, Jordan conceals his physiology and is accepted as a man. However, if the Taliban were to find out, he and Teddy would likely be in grave danger, Jordan struggles with the moral and ethical dilemmas that come with his unique situation. The film follows Jordanʼs journey, as he paradoxically gains more freedom as he transitions, while deftly chronicling the increasing oppression of women as the Taliban transitions to power.
RESOURCES:
Materials/Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6rdn9rt77h5g5o7htnqiw/h?rlkey=287mquezmp5jz9w00vr8vhqkf&dl=0
IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27544533/reference/
Trailer - Streaming/Embed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0VDPP8THIY
Trailer - Download: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1q8N1mVtUp90MjIMB4hNu5NrS6ncsQv3v?usp=sharing
SPECIFICATIONS:
Digital Streaming Release Date: 3/26/24
Running Time: 90 Minutes
MPAA Rating: Not Rated
Year: 2023
Country of Origin: USA
Languages: English
Subtitles: Partial English Subtitles
Jordan Bryon, a filmmaker from rural Australia, is a recipient of two BAFTAs, two Emmys and a Human Rights Press Award. His audience award winning debut feature film, Birds of the Borderlands, delved into the lives of queer Arabs in Jordan and Lebanon and resulted in his deportation from both nations. Thereafter, Jordan moved to Afghanistan for a six-year journey making films that showcase the country’s complex tapestry.
His Director/DP portfolio includes Battle Dogs, a doc-series for Discovery Channel spotlighting Kabul’s animal rescues; Escape From Afghanistan (Dateline), tracking Australian military contractors' escape from the Taliban, and a Human Rights Press award winner; Rehab Hell (ARTE), unveiling Kabul’s harrowing drug rehabilitation and has 7 million views on YouTube; and Children of the Taliban, charting the polarized lives of four children under Taliban dominion, which won two BAFTAs, and was nominated for Peabody and Rory Peck awards.
His DP portfolio includes Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix), marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11; The El Masri Case investigating a German citizen abducted by the CIA in 2003, and won audience awards at multiple festivals; Free To Run (The North Face); In Her Hands (Netflix), a tribute to Afghanistan's youngest female mayor, with four awards and four nominations; and America and The Taliban for Frontline.
During the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021, Bryon remained in Kabul and embedded with a Taliban unit for the New York Times to make The Martyrs Were Lucky, a psychological portrait of a despondent young fighter.
Monica Villamizar is a Colombian-American director, producer and on-air reporter. She has won three Emmys and was nominated for the prestigious One World Media “Journalist of the Year 2015 Award.” She produced Showtime’s powerful docu-series The Trade which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. She was also a producer on the award-winning National Geographic documentary The First Wave . Monica continues to be a special correspondent for the PBS Newshour, and has covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, Egypt, Mali, Congo DRC, Mexico, El Salvador and Haiti, at times filming directly on the front lines. She has covered the drug wars in Colombia and Mexico, gaining exclusive access to cartels and smugglers. In September 2019 she reported on an experimental Ebola vaccine and was a subject of the trial led by Dr Anthony Fauci. She covered the Ebola outbreak of Eastern Congo DRC until her team and WHO doctors came under attack by rebel militias.
# # #
About AGC Studios
Since its launch in 2018 Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios has enjoyed explosive growth and is already well established as one of the most prolific and diversified independent content companies in the industry. AGC has 41 major film and television productions to date covering scripted, unscripted and non-fiction projects, working with major partners around the globe including Amazon, Viacom, HBO MAX, Fox, Netflix, Sky, Leonine, MGM+, SKY, Lionsgate and Canal+.
AGC Unwritten – the studio’s non-fiction unit – oversees all the non-scripted content including documentary features and limited series. Led by industry veteran, Joel Zimmer, Unwritten continues to build off the studio’s previous success of titles like GOOD TROUBLE WITH JOHN LEWIS, LADYBOSS- THE JACKIE COLLINS STORY, and Emmy-nominated, THE TINDER SWINDLER, which was the most watched documentary in Netflix history and topped the Netflix list of its most popular films worldwide. Unwritten’s feature length documentary, TRANSITION, premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film festival to critical praise, and rave reviews.
AGC entered the Fall festival season with three films making their world premieres: Richard Linklater's HIT MAN starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona which premiered in Venice and TIFF; Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut WOMAN OF THE HOUR in which she stars with Daniel Zovatto which premiered in Toronto; and Chris Pine’s directorial debut POOLMAN starring Pine, Oscar® nominee Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Oscar® nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh and DeWanda Wise which also debuted at TIFF. Two AGC films had their world premieres at the June 2023 Tribeca Festival to sold-out audiences and critical acclaim: Numa Perrier’s THE PERFECT FIND starring Gabrielle Union and Gina Torres for Netflix; and the Jordan Bryon & Monica Villamizar-directed documentary TRANSITION, which Indiewire called “Astonishing.” AGC is currently in post-production on three films including Justin Kurzel's crime-thriller THE ORDER, starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult and Tye Sheridan, from an original screenplay by Oscar® and BAFTA® nominated writer, Zach Baylin; Brad Anderson's action-thriller THE SILENT HOUR starring Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong; and on $140M Arabian historical epic DESERT WARRIOR directed by Rupert Wyatt starring Anthony Mackie and Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley. AGC is in post-production on Ron Howard’s EDEN (fka Origin of Species), starring Ana De Armas, Jude Law and Daniel Brühl and is in pre-production on Neill Blomkamp’s alien abduction thriller THEY FOUND US for Temple Hill. Finally, AGC's Pierre Morel action-comedy FREELANCE starring John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba released on 1800+ screens October 27th.
AGC is currently in post-production on Roland Emmerich’s spectacular gladiator series THOSE ABOUT TO DIE starring two-time Academy Award® winner Anthony Hopkins for Peacock. AGC, acting as studio and distributor, assembled the $148M financing, making it one of the biggest-budgeted first seasons of a show in the world this year and indeed amongst the biggest budget, independently financed television drama series ever. AGC is also in post-production on Season 2 of Australian crime drama TROPPO.
About Our Time Projects
Our Time Projects is an independent film production company founded by Academy Award-nominated, nine-time Emmy Award-winning, and two-time DGA Award winning-filmmaker Matthew Heineman. Our Time Projects’ latest film, American Symphony, recently premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival where it was acquired by Netflix and Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground. Their previous film, Retrograde, was shortlisted for an Academy Award and won three Emmys. A year earlier The First Wave was also shortlisted for an Academy Award and won three Emmy Awards, including Best Documentary. The company has produced several other critically acclaimed documentaries, including Cartel Land, which was nominated for an Academy Award and won three Emmy Awards and a DGA Award; City of Ghosts, for which Heineman won a second DGA Award; and two seasons of the Emmy-winning docuseries The Trade.
About RUVRIKA
Founded in 2012 by Sebastián Hernández, renowned film editor, and Juan Manuel Betancourt, experienced motion designer and post-producer, RUVRIKA combines deep industry knowledge and exceptional creative talent in every project. Based in Colombia and operating globally, excels in crafting compelling film advertising for feature films and TV series. Specializing in trailers, teasers, sizzles and film design we are devoted to creating captivating brand narratives for audiences worldwide.
Our portfolio is enriched with promotional content for award-winning productions such as Memoria, Ruido Capital, Birds of Passage, Litigante, Los Fierros, Buy Me a Gun, Wild District, Ruben Blades Is Not My Name, Cartagena Film Festival and Bogoshorts Bogota Short Film Festival.
Recently, we have made strides in international film production and co-production, primarily in documentary filmmaking. Our debut production project was selected for Tribeca 2023, underscoring our commitment to creative excellence.
About Gravitas Ventures
Gravitas Ventures is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in North America - over one billion homes worldwide. Recent Gravitas Venture releases include Deep Fear, Slotherhouse, Padre Pio, Gringa, The Pez Outlaw, Downwind, Mack & Rita, The King’s Daughter, Queen Bees, Our Friend, Vanguard, The Secret: Dare to Dream. For more information, please visit www.gravitasventures.com, and follow @GravitasVOD on X and @gravitasventures on Instagram.
About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.
Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Toronto, Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Kansas City and Cleveland. Anthem's portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; global film distribution company Gravitas Ventures; Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports channel with broadcast distribution across 10+ countries and available globally through multiple OTT platforms; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world's leading wrestling organizations; Invicta Fighting Championships, the world’s premier all-women mixed martial arts promotion; Game+, the leader in sports wagering, Esports and gaming content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. For more information, visit www.anthemse.com.
Rick Rhoades//Matt Martinez
High Roads PR for AGC Studios
+1 818-468-5585
RickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.com
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Other
TRANSITION - Trailer