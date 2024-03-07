Submit Release
Water, Women, and Security: OSCE co-hosts “Women in Water Diplomacy Global Network Forum” in Vienna

Addressing the need for women’s empowerment in the water sector, the “Women in Water Diplomacy Global Network Forum” took place in Vienna from 4 to 7 March.

The event, which gathered more than 80 water management experts and networks from across the globe, provided a platform for exchange on best practices and experiences on gender mainstreaming and addressing strategic challenges related to water management and security among women water professionals from around the world.

“Despite evidence that women’s engagement in the water sector is very effective, a gender gap still persists,” said OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid as part of her opening remarks. “We must ensure that the water sector becomes more gender aware and that women are given the necessary skills and tools they need to advance their careers in this sector.”

The Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities co-organized the Global Network Forum in partnership with the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI), the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) and the Environment Law Institute (ELI).

Alongside water management experts, global networks including the OSCE-SIWI-CAREC Women in Water Management in Central Asia and Afghanistan Network, the Women-in-the-Nile Network and other counterparts from Africa, North America and South America, joined the event.

“I am particularly proud that the Women in Water Management Network in Central Asia and Afghanistan now represents a best practice and a unique opportunity for all of us to engage in open discussions to learn from each other and exchange on current challenges in the water sector,” said Ambassador Bakyt Dzhusupov, Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities.

Key highlights of the Forum include:

  • Identifying synergies, networking and cooperation opportunities for water professionals in the context of peace building and security
  • Addressing inclusive water governance
  • Anticipating challenges, taking a systemic perspective and investing in the next generation of water diplomats

The Women in Water Diplomacy Global Network Forum aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 (Gender Equality) and Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation). Building on the collective expertise and collaboration of women in the water sector, the event has the potential to make a tangible impact on inclusive forward-looking water governance and contribute to the Water Action Agenda derived from the UN 2023 Water Conference.

