Infrastructure Investments for a New Indoor Aquatic Facility Make a Splash in Regina

Regina will benefit from a new, more energy-efficient indoor aquatics facility heated by geothermal energy. The aquatics facility and geothermal projects represent a combined investment of more than $128.1 million from the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, along with the City of Regina.

This was announced by Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada Sean Fraser, Saskatchewan Government Relations Minister Don McMorris and Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

"As a government, we are proud to support projects that not only help communities accommodate their growth but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions along the way," Fraser said. "I am excited that this new facility will not only do that, but will also bring people together for decades to come."

The new recreational facility will replace and enhance the amenities offered at the aging Lawson Aquatic Centre, which currently sees more than 170,000 swim visits each year. The new space will deliver on Regina's top recreational priority from the 2019 Recreational Master Plan, and it will meet National competition standards, include a significant leisure aquatic component, and will expect to see approximately 600,000 swim visits per year. The project will have modern community spaces, amenities, and change rooms to support a multi-functional, inclusive, accessible and sustainable facility.

"Providing an appropriate space for people of all ages to use and enjoy is at the heart of this project," McMorris said. "A new and improved aquatic centre has long been talked about in Regina, and today, we couldn't be more excited to see this project move forward. Investing in infrastructure projects like the new aquatic centre is integral to our communities advancing and expanding to best service the residents of our province. This is another example of how the Saskatchewan government is building our communities to protect our future."

The new aquatic facility will be larger and have more multi-purpose spaces to better serve the community, and it will also make use of green energy sources.

"The City of Regina thanks the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan for their significant contributions to our city through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program," Masters said. "We are incredibly pleased to advance the development of a new indoor aquatic facility, complete with an innovative geothermal heating facility supported by the research and work of the Petroleum Technology Research Centre and the University of Regina. These projects are great examples of where investments from all three levels of government are serving to meet the needs of residents and enhancing our quality of life."

Funding will also support the construction of a deep Geothermal Heating Facility to provide energy to the new aquatic facility. Naturally occurring hot water will be extracted from the earth and used to heat the aquatic facility, before being returned underground. This clean energy technology will support a greener community, which supports Regina's goal of being net zero by 2050.

