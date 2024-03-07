Integration of Innovative Printing Technologies Boosts Growth in the Flexible Packaging Paper Market; FMI Analysts Predict Market Valuation to Surpass US$ 58.4 billion by 2034
According to Future Market Insight’s, Flexible Packaging Paper Market With cutting-edge printing tech, brands create eye-catching designs, enhancing product exposure. Innovation in health-focused packaging meets rising consumer demand, fosters brand loyalty, and promotes healthier lifestyles.
NEWARK, Del, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The flexible packaging paper market is anticipated to surpass US$ 46.6 billion in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 58.4 billion by 2034. The flexible packaging paper market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2034.
The aesthetic of flexible packaging paper is evolving due to the use of state-of-the-art printing technology, including digital printing and superior graphics. By utilizing these skills, brands can produce designs that are eye-catching and lively, improving the exposure of their products on shelves. This trend offers firms a potent weapon for successful brand communication and market distinction in addition to satisfying customer demands for aesthetically beautiful packaging.
Businesses can take advantage of possibilities to innovate in health and wellness packaging solutions in response to the rising customer demand for health-conscious products. Companies can satisfy the demands of health-conscious customers, stand out from the competition in congested markets, and foster brand loyalty by highlighting the freshness, nutritional value, and convenience characteristics of their products. In addition to being in line with changing consumer preferences, this strategic focus on health and wellness packaging presents companies as reliable collaborators in encouraging healthier decisions and lives.
Note from the Analysts
"Success in the competitive flexible packaging paper market requires innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships. Customizing and a swift response to customer preferences, especially toward sustainable solutions, are essential factors for growth and market stability." Says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).
Key Takeaways from the Flexible Packaging Paper Market Report
- The global flexible packaging paper market size expanded at a 1.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.
- The kraft paper segment holds 48.2% of market shares in 2024.
- The bags & sacks segment captured 37.2% of market shares in 2024.
- The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 0.6% CAGR through 2034.
- The market size in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 0.5% CAGR through 2034.
- The market size in Japan is estimated to surge at a 1.1% CAGR through 2034.
- The market size in India is expected to increase at a 5.1% CAGR through 2034.
Competitive Landscape
In the highly competitive flexible packaging paper market, competitors such as Amcor, Mondi, and International Paper compete for supremacy via innovation, worldwide growth, and sustainability. The panorama includes strategic alliances, mergers, and emphasizing raw material distribution efficiency. Sustainability pioneers such as Huhtamäki and Tetra Pak shape the market.
Key Players:
- Amcor plc
- Mondi Group
- International Paper Company
- WestRock Company
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Huhtamäki Oyj
- Sealed Air Corporation
- UFlex Limited
- Tetra Pak International S.A.
- Sappi Limited
- DS Smith Plc
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Rengo Co., Ltd.
- BillerudKorsnäs AB
Recent Developments
- Mars China introduced the Snickers bar in December 2023. It featured dark chocolate cereal and flexible mono-material packaging. This new product is not only low-GI and low-sugar but also comes in individual mono-PP packaging that is "Designed For Recycling" compliant and easily recyclable using authorized processes.
- In November 2023, HydrobloxTM, an uncoated, water-resistant, recyclable packaging paper, was released by JBM Packaging, a flexible packaging solution supplier that benefits the environment. For items that could be exposed to moisture or condensation, Hydroblox is made to offer exceptional barrier protection. Compared to ordinary 24-pound white woven paper, it has a 200 percent higher water resistance.
Flexible Packaging Paper Industry Segmentation
By Product Type:
- Bags & Sacks
- Pouches
- Wraps & Rolls
- Sheets
By Paper Type:
- Kraft Paper
- Plastic-Coated Paper
- Waxed Paper
- Aluminum Foil Laminated Paper
By Application:
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care & Hygiene
- Industrial
- By End-Use Industry
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Healthcare & Medical
- E-commerce
- Agriculture
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Japan
Author
Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.
Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.
