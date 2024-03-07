Integral BioSystems to Exhibit at 2024 ARVO Annual Meeting in Seattle Washington May 5 to May 8 2024
Boston area drug formulator Integral BioSystems LLC will display in Booth 1717 at the ARVO Annual Meeting from May 5-8, 2024 at the Seattle Convention Center.
Whether your API is a large or small molecule that is hydrophobic or hydrophilic, we can help you formulate it effectively.”BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integral BioSystems LLC, Boston area CRO specializing in ophthalmological pharmaceutical formulation development, will be in the spotlight as a participating exhibitor during the ARVO 2024 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology to be held at the Seattle Convention Center in Seattle, Washington.
With over 30 years of experience in all phases of cell and tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, the firm’s CEO and President, Dr. Shikha P. Barman, will be on hand to discuss the specific requirements of interested attendees.
ABOUT THE SYMPOSIUM
The ARVO 2024 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology will cover subjects like Medicine, Eyesight, Vision, Ophthalmology, and Eye Health. This gathering of scientists, medical personnel, and representatives from related businesses combines a wide range of talks from commercial and academic figures in ophthalmological science, poster presentations about recent developments in ophthalmology, and offers of ophthalmology-related products and services. It is anticipated that approximately 11,000 people will participate in this Meeting.
ABOUT INTEGRAL BIOSYSTEMS
Integral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.
The Company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.
For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Dr. Barman will be available to answer questions about the suitability of Integral’s recently patented drug delivery platform technologies, NanoM™ and OcuHeal™ for your particular application.
