Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group Spotlights ‘Women in Power'

The 2024 Tri-Valley Energy Summit: Building the Green Economy from the Epicenter of Solutions
Representing only 22% of the workforce, women are grossly underrepresented in the energy sector”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) will convene the women at the helm of the energy sector and the trailblazing minds at the forefront of the regional energy revolution for the 2024 Tri-Valley Energy Summit. Set against the backdrop of the Tri-Valley, a burgeoning hub of global energy attention, this summit convenes the dynamic leaders from energy, business, government, and education sectors, converging to supercharge discussions about the regional green economy.
Headlining the event in a keynote address is Dr. Kimberly Budil, the first woman to lead Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). Under Budil’s visionary leadership, LLNL has captured the world’s attention for its recent fusion ignition breakthrough at the National Ignition Facility. Sandia National Laboratories’ Executive Strategist and ITV Board Chair, Stephanie Beasly will lead a "Women in Power" panel featuring Budil in conversation with energy sector thought leaders and Courtney B. Jenkins, Vice President and General Manager of ENGIE Services U.S.
"Representing only 22% of the workforce, women are grossly underrepresented in the energy sector" states Stephanie Beasly. "We are honored to be joined by some of the world’s groundbreaking energy thought leaders, both of whom are women leading regional institutions right here in the Tri-Valley".
Fueling the summit’s momentum is a panel discussion on the technology, policy and economic drivers around green hydrogen-fueled transportation solutions called "H2Drive: Nurturing a Greener Future in Transportation". Moderated by the Honorable Melissa Hernandez, Mayor of Dublin and Chair of the Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority/Valley Link and the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, the panel will include Sean Boyd, CEO and President of Apricus Energy Partners, Pete Sandhu, Owner of Five Rivers Aviation and Sandia National Laboratories’ Fuel Cell Market Transformation Lead, Lennie Klebanoff.
The 2024 Tri-Valley Energy Summit was born out of ITV’s Tri-Valley 2040 Vision Plan, a regional initiative crafted with inputs from over 1,000 stakeholders that charts a course for the Tri-Valley’s ascendence in global innovation leadership. From Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s fusion breakthrough to surging private investments in green hydrogen, the Tri-Valley’s ambitious energy sector aims to be a model of environmental stewardship and green economic development.
Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group’s 2024 Energy Summit: Building the Green Economy from the Epicenter of Solutions will be held on March 19th, 2024 from 11:00-1:30PM on the gorgeous grounds of Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery, 410 Vineyard Avenue in Pleasanton. Lunch will be served. Tickets are available through https://innovationtrivalley.org/event/itv-innovation-forum-2024-energy-summit
About Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV):
ITV is a collaborative group of industry leaders dedicated to the Tri-Valley: The Heart of California Innovation. By bringing together companies, non-profits, and regional thought leaders committed to innovation, ITV is enhancing the business climate, spurring job growth, and expanding the vibrant Tri-Valley community.
About ITV’s Annual Innovation Forum:
For the past 12 years, ITV has convened regional forums on issues shaping the innovation ecosystem. Previous forums have covered topics such as economic strategies and advancements in healthcare. Notable speakers, including Lenny Mendonca, former chief economic and business advisor to CA Governor Gavin Newsom, have led discussions on key issues impacting the Tri-Valley.
