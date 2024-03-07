Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,538 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on Sweden’s accession to NATO

CANADA, July 3 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO):

“Canada and Sweden are friends, partners, and now, NATO Allies. Today, we welcome Sweden’s accession to the Alliance, where it joins 31 other Allies committed to uniting their efforts for peace, security, and collective defence. Canada was the first country to ratify Sweden’s accession – a testament to the strong ties between our peoples, our shared values, and our commitment to strengthening transatlantic security.

“Russia’s brutal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine shook the world. As Russia continues to violate human rights, attack the principles of democracy, and undermine the rules-based international order, working with Allies to uphold our common values is more important than ever – and the resolve of NATO is stronger than ever.

“Canada was a founding member of NATO in 1949, and our membership to the Alliance has been a cornerstone of our security and defence policy ever since. Today, as we welcome Sweden to the Alliance, we know that together we will address the greatest challenges of our time.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on Sweden’s accession to NATO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more