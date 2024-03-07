Ensemble Health Partners Announces Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership with Beebe Healthcare

Cincinnati, Ohio, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble), the market leader in end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing for mid-sized to large healthcare organizations, announced today that it has been selected by Beebe Healthcare (Beebe) as their strategic partner to manage all revenue cycle operations. This partnership will allow Beebe to focus on delivering exceptional care in their community while Ensemble manages day-to-day revenue cycle operations to ensure consistent financial performance for the organization.

“We’re honored to be selected by Beebe to help them deliver on their strategic plan of putting the best people, programs and infrastructure in place to ensure that residents and visitors of Sussex County have access to the healthcare services they want, when and where they need them,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “We are confident we can quickly deliver value to Beebe and their community by deploying proven best practices, data-rich intelligence and expert operational management to strengthen financial performance, modernize the patient experience and help Beebe continue operating as a local, independent health system.”

The decision to partner with an experienced firm to manage end-to-end revenue cycle operations is an increasing trend among healthcare executives looking to solve critical business issues and position their organizations for long-term success. According to a recent survey of 100 healthcare executives, 95% said they would consider end-to-end managed services and 60% said it was important to partner with a single firm rather than multiple different vendors.

“We chose to partner with Ensemble because as one of the industry’s top ranked revenue cycle firms, they can ensure our revenue cycle process is optimized and incorporate industry best practices to best serve our patients,” said Dr. David Tam, President and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Ensemble has a consistent track record of improving financial outcomes and patient experiences for the health systems and communities it serves. Additionally, as a winner of multiple top workplace awards, Ensemble has a people-centric culture that closely aligns with the values we hold at Beebe.”

“Ensemble and Beebe share a strong commitment to creating excellent patient experiences in the communities we serve,” said Shannon White, Ensemble’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re honored to serve as their partner in redefining the possible in healthcare and excited about the value this partnership will bring to the community.”

This announcement comes on the heels of several other recent accomplishments for Ensemble, including its selection as Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare’s strategic revenue cycle partner, its partnership with Epic in the newly launched Epic Rev Cycle Partners program and its fourth year being ranked #1 in KLAS for end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing by healthcare executives. These accomplishments are a testament to Ensemble’s position as the leading RCM firm in the industry, underscoring its ability to operate consistently high-performing revenue cycle operations, meet or exceed client expectations and enable healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care in their communities.



With its new partnership with Beebe, Ensemble now manages $30 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more unique health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals, exceeding 102% of year-one cash collections and delivering 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.



To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about Beebe, visit Beebehealthcare.org.



About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for more than 250 healthcare providers across the country. Through a combination of more than 9,000 certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.



About Beebe Healthcare

Beebe Healthcare is a not-for-profit community healthcare system with a charitable mission to encourage healthy living, prevent illness, and restore optimal health for the people who live in, work in, and visit the communities we serve. Beebe Healthcare has three campuses: the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, which houses the medical center; the Rehoboth Health Campus; and the South Coastal Health Campus. Beebe Healthcare offers primary care as well as specialized services in the areas of cardiovascular, oncology, orthopaedics, general surgery, robotic surgery and women’s health. Beebe also offers walk-in care, lab, imaging and physical rehabilitation services at several locations throughout Sussex County, in addition to a home health program and a comprehensive community health program. For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit BeebeHealthcare.org.

Kendall Herold Ensemble Health Partners 704-765-3715 Kendall.Herold@ensemblehp.com