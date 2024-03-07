Submit Release
SOPHiA GENETICS to Present at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Ross Muken, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 2:35 p.m. EDT.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the SOPHiA GENETICS Investor Relations website. Additionally, a replay will be available on the website after its completion.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products, and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on XLinkedInFacebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers. 

