Canada-in-Asia Conferences 2024 Forge Agri-food, Climate Connections in Singapore

Second annual conference convened Canada-connected individuals from across Asia and Asia-engagers from Canada over four days in Singapore Feb. 26-29, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) and Universities Canada (UnivCan) concluded a successful Canada-in-Asia Conference 2024 (CIAC2024) in Singapore on February 29, 2024.



With over 460 attendees from across Canada and over 35 cities across the Indo-Pacific region, CIAC2024 focused on two thematic areas: Agri-food (Feb. 26-27) and Climate Solutions (Feb. 27-29). CIAC2024 convened experts, investors, policy-makers, researchers, business leaders, and innovators from across Asia and Canada to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas and to create collaborative partnerships in these two critical sectors.

CIAC2024: Agri-food exposed leaders in Asia to Canadian thinking and capabilities in agriculture and agri-food and explored critical issues around food security, sustainability, and technological collaboration, with leaders in the field from Canada and Asia sharing experiences and perspectives.

CIAC2024: Climate Solutions convened Asia-based and Canada-based private sector, government, university, and other leaders to connect and learn from each other’s priorities and experiences in climate policy, climate technologies, climate research, and climate finance.

Venture into Sustainability (ViS), a complementary component of CIAC2024 presented by APF Canada in collaboration with Anchor Asia (Anchor Taiwan) and supported by the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy of the Government of Canada, featured a curated delegation of Asia-based and Canada-based investors, select Canadian technology startups, government officials from Canada and Asia, and accelerators/incubators in the region’s innovation ecosystem.

Over four days at the Pan Pacific Singapore, CEOs, business leaders, and representatives from Canadian chambers of commerce networked with trade commissioners, investors, leading academics, and policy experts to build partnerships and discuss the most pressing issues in Canada-Asia co-operation, trade, value chains, security, applied science, sustainable development, and investment in the agri-food and climate spaces. The event reinforced CIAC’s reputation as an annual ‘gathering of the minds’ for Canada-connected individuals in Asia.

CIAC2024 also featured the annual Canada-in-Asia Conferences Gala Dinner on February 27. Ms. Grace Fu, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, delivered the conference’s keynote speech. She highlighted Singapore’s ‘30 by 30’ plan to expand the country’s agri-food sector’s capability to sustainably produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030 and applauded Canada’s “culture of sustainability and responsible resource management.”

“With the dual themes of food security and climate solutions endorsed by attendees at our inaugural Canada-in-Asia Conference in 2023, CIAC2024 successfully exposed key players in Asia and Canada to each other’s thinking and innovations and their needs and priorities,” said Jeff Nankivell, President and CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. “As we look ahead to CIAC2025 next February in Singapore, our annual Canada-in-Asia Conferences represent a new signature, can’t-miss-event for Canada-connected people from across Asia and Asia-engagers from across Canada to deepen engagement and strengthen collaboration between our two dynamic regions.”

“These back-to-back events linked an array of experts, policy-makers and innovators from across Asia and Canada to discuss solutions to the global challenges of climate change and food insecurity,” said Philip Landon, Interim President of Universities Canada. “These events laid the groundwork for transformative collaboration in these critical sectors, and between our regions. We look forward to continued engagement as we set our sights on CIAC2025.”

The Canada-in-Asia Conference is presented with the assistance of the Government of Canada. APF Canada and UnivCan also wish to thank our Major Partners – International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and Invest in Canada; Supporting Partners – Export Development Canada, the Government of Ontario, and the Government of Saskatchewan; University Partners – University of British Columbia, University of Calgary, and University of Saskatchewan; and Associate Partners – Air Canada, Cameco, CIBC, Fasken, Investissement Québec, Manulife, National Bank of Canada, and Sun Life.

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada:

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia with a focus on expanding economic relations through trade, investment and innovation; promoting Canada’s expertise in offering solutions to Asia’s climate change, energy, food security and natural resource management challenges; building Asia skills and competencies among Canadians, including young Canadians; and, improving Canadians’ general understanding of Asia and its growing global influence.

Visit APF Canada at www.asiapacific.ca

About Universities Canada:

Universities Canada is the voice of Canadian universities, at home and abroad. A membership organization providing university presidents with a unified voice for higher education, research, and innovation, Universities Canada advances the mission of its member institutions to transform lives, strengthen communities, and find solutions to the most pressing challenges facing our world. The organization advocates for Canadian universities at the federal level, provides a forum for university leaders to share ideas and address challenges in higher education, supports students by providing information on university study and offering scholarships on behalf of private sector companies, and fosters collaboration among universities and governments, the private sector, communities, and international partners.

Visit Universities Canada at www.univcan.ca