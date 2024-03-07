2024 National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament results and awards

An estimated 2,300 students from more than 140 schools from across Iowa competed in in the 18th National Archery in the Schools Program State Tournament at the Iowa State Fairgrounds over the weekend.

Male and female archers who placed in the top 10 within their division as individuals, receive a guaranteed spot to participate in one of the national tournaments. Participants may choose to travel to the Western Nationals held in Sandy, Utah, April 26-27, or the Eastern Nationals held in Louisville, Ky., May 9-11. Team qualification is based on achieving a minimum score through a tiered registration process. Several Iowa teams qualified for the national tournaments.

Complete tournament results are available online:

Bullseye: https://bit.ly/ 2024NASPBullseyeInfo

3D: https://bit.ly/2024NASP3DInfo

Awards

General Awards:

Coach of the Year - Mitch Bock, Prairie High School (Cedar Rapids) - Plaque and $500 Gift Card

Team Spirit Award - North Mahaska Schools - $500 Team Equipment Grant

Haney Family Foundation Senior Scholarship (Essay Based)

$1,000 - Natalie Baustian, Prairie High School (Cedar Rapids)

$1,000 - Blake Peck, Mid-Prairie High School

$1,000 - Kassie Rummel, Solon High School

Chuck "Coach" Hallier Memorial Senior Scholarship (Essay Based)

$1,000 - Lucas Hledik, Central Dewitt High School

$1,000 - Sierra Snyder, Mount Vernon High School

Iowa Bowhunter's Association "Cal Stuchen Memorial" Senior Scholarship (Performance Based)

$500 - Bullseye Top Senior Boy - Lucas Hledik, Central DeWitt

$500 - Bullseye Top Senior Girl - Megan Kremer, Marquette Catholic Bellevue

$500 - 3D Top Senior Boy - Thayer Rooney, Creston High School

$500 - 3D Top Senior Girl - Courtney Hanson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School

IBO 3D State Tournament Top Performers

Calina Olson, Springville Community Schools, won the girls 3D competition with a score of 292. William Frehse, Spencer High School, won the boys 3D competition with a score of 296. Both archers received a $1,500 scholarship and their choice of a custom Gen-X Bow package or $200 Gift Card.

Emily Mourlam, Center Point-Urbana, was the girls 3D runner-up with a score of 290. Cade Elsenbast, Spencer High School, was the boys 3D runner-up with a score of 292. Both runner-up archers received a $1,000 scholarship.

Bullseye State Tournament Top Performers

Myka Hanscon, Orient-Macksburg Middle School, won the girls bullseye competition with a score of 292. Timm Chandonia, South Tama, won the boys bullseye competition with a score of 294. Both archers received a $1,500 scholarship and a Genesis Pro Bow.

Emily Mourlam, Center Point-Urbana, was the girls' bullseye runner-up with a score of 291. Gaige Mohr, East Union High School, was the boys runner-up with a score of 292. Both runner-up archers received a $1,000 scholarship.

High All-Around (IBO 3D/Bullseye Combined State Tournament Scores)

Emily Mourlam, Center Point-Urbana, with a total combined score of 581 was the female high all-around champion. Timm Chandonia, South Tama, with a total combined score of 584 was the male high all-around champion. Both archers received a $1,500 scholarship.

IBO 3D All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)

Female - Ava Boldt, South Tama Middle School

Female - Shayla McDaniel, Prairie High School (Cedar Rapids)

Female - Calina Olson, Springville Community Schools

Female - Isabella Johnson, Independence High School

Female - Kaitlyn Oehler, Lawton-Bronson High School

Female - Ashlie Kascel, Prairie High School (Cedar Rapids)

Male - Grant Petty, Atlantic High School

Male - William Frehse, Spencer High School

Male - Timm Chandonia, South Tama High School

Male - Ethan Bannor, Madrid High School

Male - Ethan Hilts, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School

Male - Carson Bright, Anamosa High School

Bullseye All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)

Female - Ava Boldt, South Tama

Female - Emily Mourlam, Center Point-Urbana

Female - Ella Noesen, East Buchanan

Female - Isabella Johnson, Independence

Female - Mickala Herrick, Anamosa

Female - Audrey Smith, Van Buren County High School

Male - Timm Chandonia, South Tama

Male - Evan Miller, Independence

Male - Reuben Koob, Oelwein

Male - Lucas Hledik, Central DeWitt

Male - Grant Petty, Atlantic

Male - Cole Rosa, Valley High School

More than 4,653 archers participated in Iowa's National Archery in the Schools After-School League Program. The season ran from Dec. 1, 2023 – Feb. 11, 2024.

