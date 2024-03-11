Freight And Logistics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Freight And Logistics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports

The Business Research Company’s “Freight And Logistics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the freight and logistics market size is predicted to reach $21.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth in the freight and logistics market is due to the increasing global trade activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest freight and logistics market share. Major players in the freight and logistics market include United Parcel Service Inc., DHL International GmbH, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Logistics Inc., A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

Freight And Logistics Market Segments

• By Type: Airways, Railways, Roadways, Waterways

• By Function: Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Value-added Services, Other Functions

• By End User: Manufacturing And Automotive, Oil And Gas, Mining, And Quarrying, Agriculture, Fishing, And Forestry, Construction, Distributive Trade, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global freight and logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7015&type=smp

Freight and logistics refer to the process of planning and executing efficient transportation and storage of goods from the point of origin to the point of consumption. This helps to meet customer requirements in a timely and cost-effective manner. These services are used for the transport of goods and commodities from one place to another by means of rail, truck, road, and big vessels.

Read More On The Freight And Logistics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freight-and-logistics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Freight And Logistics Market Characteristics

3. Freight And Logistics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Freight And Logistics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Freight And Logistics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Freight And Logistics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Freight And Logistics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Warehouse Execution System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/warehouse-execution-system-global-market-report

Point-of-Sale Terminals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-sale-terminals-global-market-report

Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/forklift-truck-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

