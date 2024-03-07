Honoring the Incredible Journey of Women Everywhere, Step by Step

Your path may have had its share of hurdles, but who says you can't conquer the world in slippers?

Cedar Park, Texas, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of International Women's Day, Shop LC is excited to announce a unique Slipper Giveaway during the Leander Chamber International Women's Day Inspiration Happy Hour. This exclusive event is set to take place at Cedar Park's vibrant venue, Parqsocial, on March 7 at 4 PM.

With the event already sold out, the Leander Chamber International Women's Day Inspiration Happy Hour is an eagerly awaited event that promises to be a platform for empowerment, connection, and inspiration. Beyond the opportunity to receive a fuzzy pair of slippers, attendees will enjoy engaging discussions and the chance to network with community leaders, influencers, and advocates for women.

"We're thrilled to support International Women's Day by adding an element of comfort and pizzazz to the celebration. This Slipper Giveaway is our way of acknowledging the incredible journey women take every day. It's about providing a little extra joy and comfort to their steps, emphasizing that Shop LC is there with them every step of the way.", states Michelle Long, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Shop LC.

The Leander Chamber International Women's Day Inspiration Happy Hour, presented by Toyota of Cedar Park, is more than just an event; it's a platform for connection, inspiration, and empowerment. Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and, of course, a pair of fuzzy-funky slippers.

Media is invited to cover this event, where community leaders, influencers, and champions of all things women, will come together to celebrate achievements and forge paths toward a more inclusive world.

Event Details:

Date: March 7

March 7 Time: 4 PM - 6 PM

4 PM - 6 PM Location: Parqsocial, Cedar Park

Parqsocial, Cedar Park Hosts: Leander Chamber of Commerce and Toyota of Cedar Park

Leander Chamber of Commerce and Toyota of Cedar Park Special: Fuzzy Slipper Giveaway by Shop LC

For more information about the event and coverage opportunities, please contact Michelle Long at 512-736-8931.

Join us in making this International Women's Day a memorable celebration of empowerment, comfort, and community.

About Shop LC

Based in Austin, Texas, home shopping channel Shop LC operates as a full subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a company with extensive global sourcing and manufacturing resources. Serving as a budget-aware, interactive retailer, Shop LC offers a variety of products spanning fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle categories. Since its establishment in 2007, Shop LC has extended its reach to over 70 million American households, providing live high-definition programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year. Additionally, the Your Purchase Feeds Program ensures that with every purchase made, a meal is provided to a child in need. For further details, visit www.shoplc.com or download the interactive app available on iTunes, Google Play, and other streaming devices or televisions.

Darren Bogus Shop LC 5129033021 darren.bogus@shoplc.com