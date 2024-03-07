C.Wonder by Christian Siriano wins HSN’s Vendor Excellence Award for Rising Star

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company with expertise in livestream shopping and social commerce, announced today that their brand C. Wonder by Christian Siriano was awarded the HSN’s Vendor Excellence Award for Rising Star on February 28th, 2024.



C. Wonder by Christian Siriano wins the Vendor Excellence Rising Star Award at HSN. Launched in March 2023, under the creative direction of Christin Siriano, C. Wonder brings a playful exuberance to the HSN community. Ken Downing, Chief Creative Officer and Joe Falco, Chief Merchant Officer accepted the award on behalf of the brand at the iconic Don CeSar in St. Petersburg Beach, FL. This award is given to those who demonstrates promising potential for continued growth and development, offering ideas, suggestion and content to the HSN teams to deliver the right product at the right time through digital and social media channels. Christian returns to HSN on Thursday, March 28th to present his new spring collection. Visit www.hsn.com to shop the current assortment.

Xcel Brands is one of the largest apparel providers within the interactive TV market and is strategically investing in livestreaming technology platforms and partnerships. In addition to C. Wonder by Christian Siriano, Xcel Brands owns TWRHLL by Christie Brinkley, Halston, Judith Ripka and LOGO by Lori Goldstein brands. It also owns stakes in Isaac Mizrahi and Longaberger.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, marketing, live streaming, social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC and a 50% interest in a JV in TWRHLL (“Tower Hill”) by Christie Brinkley. Also, Xcel owns a 30% interest in Orme, a short-form video marketplace. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customer’s shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $4 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. www.xcelbrands.com.

About C. Wonder by Christian Siriano

Feminine, fun, and always over the top, Christian brings a playful exuberance to C. Wonder at HSN. Christian believes that fashion should be more than just clothing. With playful prints and show stopping silhouettes, C. Wonder by Christian Siriano is a statement, a form of self-expression, and a means of celebrating the unique beauty of each individual.

About Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano, Creative Director for C.Wonder, is an Award-winning CFDA designer and is among Time’s 100 Most Influential People for his contributions to body diversity on and off the runway and red carpet. Known for whimsical and show-stopping concepts, his designs are coveted and synonymous with modern glamour, inclusivity, and workmanship.

About HSN

HSN® takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded more than 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

