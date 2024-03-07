SUCCESS® to Host Women's Leadership Conference and Empower Visionaries of Tomorrow

DALLAS, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® magazine will inspire and celebrate impactful women across industries at the i-LEAD SUCCESS® Virtual Summit March 12-13, 2024. During this two-day event, SUCCESS will bolster and foster community for self-identified women to share insights and rewrite the narrative for the next generation of women’s leadership. Registration is open to the public.

Designed around the concept of i-LEAD (inspire, learn, engage, adapt, drive), the summit will help attendees unlock a life where they can achieve success in all areas of life—health and well-being, wealth, relationships, business, mindset, and fulfillment. The summit is focused on two pillars: to empower visionaries of tomorrow and to celebrate the visionaries of today.

During the virtual summit, SUCCESS® will connect aspiring leaders with some of the most influential female power icons in the world including Jasmine Star, Alli Webb, Lauryn Bosstick, Lori Harder, and Rachel Rodgers. These trailblazers will host expert “Mini Masterclasses,” panel discussions, Q&As, networking sessions, and more to advance women in leadership. Attendees will be empowered with actionable insights and proven strategies that can be implemented immediately to multiply their income and advance their careers, businesses, and personal well-being.

i-LEAD offers an experience beyond a typical conference. Attendees will engage in intentional and interactive networking sessions to build their inspiration and lift them into a community that carries them beyond the summit; a community where they gain practical solutions and a network of support to reach every area of their life.

"We couldn't be more excited about our upcoming i-LEAD SUCCESS® Virtual Summit, set to take place over two incredibly inspiring days," says SUCCESS magazine's editor-in-chief, Kerrie Lee Brown. "This is the perfect opportunity for attendees to learn practical ways to unlock their potential in pertinent personal and professional areas—as well as be in the company of and be coached by our favorite female power icons, influencers and philanthropists. We look forward to you joining us!”

To further empower visionaries and elevate the feats of womankind, the i-LEAD SUCCESS® Virtual Summit will honor 2023 Women of Influence finalists. These awards spotlight 50 extraordinary women who transcend boundaries across sectors and without limits.

Join SUCCESS® magazine and today’s top thought leaders, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and philanthropists for tangible guidance and a proven playbook tailored for women and their supportive allies. Walk away with a community of support that propels you into the life you deserve. Register today and learn more: ilead.success.com .

About SUCCESS Enterprises

SUCCESS® Enterprises, a multi-platform media company, is the leader in personal and professional development, offering content, resources, and training to inspire, motivate and educate. Its flagship property, SUCCESS magazine was founded in 1897 by achievement philosopher Orison Swett Marden. In addition to the printed magazine, companion media properties within SUCCESS Enterprises include SUCCESS.com , SUCCESS Magazine Podcast, SUCCESS Speaker’s Bureau, SUCCESS+ Digital Magazine, and a host of newsletters and digital training courses. SUCCESS Enterprises is owned by eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI). For more information visit www.success.com .

Media Contacts:

Kerrie Lee Brown Brooke Bibeault kerrie.brown@success.com brooke.bibeault@success.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e68101f8-82bb-42dc-baed-624157eb565c