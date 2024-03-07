Carahsoft Sponsors Inaugural Billington State and Local Cybersecurity Summit at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. on March 19-20, 2024

RESTON, Va., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 25 of its technology providers at the inaugural Billington State and Local Cybersecurity Summit. Founded by Billington CyberSecurity, the event will take place on March 19-20, 2024, at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Key Government officials, cybersecurity leaders and industry experts will convene to address safeguarding critical infrastructure and State and Local Government (SLG) services. Attendees will gain access to an insightful education program, networking opportunities and a showcase of leading technologies which empower agencies to fortify security within their respective sectors. Carahsoft, alongside its partner NightDragon, will serve as the diamond event sponsors.



“As State and Local organizations face increasing cybersecurity threats, it has never been more important to convene the industry and discuss how we can elevate defenses,” said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO at NightDragon. “We look forward to partnering with Carahsoft and the Billington State and Local Cybersecurity Summit to advance these discussions about how we can work together across public and private organizations to secure our world for tomorrow.”

The summit is dedicated to sharing best practices and technology resources that optimize operations and bolster agencies’ defenses against cyber threats. These valuable insights will be presented in a range of interactive and educational sessions, including tabletop simulations, roundtable discussions, fireside chats, keynotes and general sessions. Experts from around the nation will cover the most effective strategies to protect SLG entities and enhance their cybersecurity posture amidst today’s most pressing issues.

Session and roundtable topics include:

Ransomware and real-life attacks

Cybersecurity as a team sport

Anatomy of a cyberattack from first-responders

State and Local cybersecurity grant programs

Integrating the right artificial intelligence (AI) talent and use cases

Understanding the importance of cybersecurity in SLG

Navigating Federal State partnerships

Migrating to the cloud

Protecting critical infrastructure

Leveraging transparency in supply chains

Implementing an AI cybersecurity strategy



Tuesday-Wednesday, March 19-20, 2024

The National Press Club

529 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20045

Directions

Carahsoft and more than 25 partners will showcase a full range of AI, machine learning (ML), cybersecurity, cloud computing and Zero Trust solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booths #3-6 and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft Vendors and Partners Participating at Billington SLG:

• Anomali • iboss • SailPoint • AWS • ISC2 • SANS • Center for Internet Security • NACo • StateRAMP • Cohesity • NightDragon • Symantec • Commvault • Nucleus • Tenable • CrowdStrike • OpenText Cybersecurity • ThreatConnect • Dynatrace • Presidio • ThriveDX • Elastic • RapidSOS • Trellix • Flashpoint • Red Hat • Varonis • HUMAN Security • Rubrik

Carahsoft works with technology partners, resellers, systems integrators and consultants to provide healthcare institutions with industry leading IT products, services and training. Carahsoft’s IT solutions portfolio products are available through the company’s GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP V, ITES-SW2, CDM and 2GIT contracts, and numerous agency-specific, state and education contract vehicles and cooperative purchasing agreements. Visit Carahsoft.com/buy to learn more.



“Carahsoft is thrilled to be a sponsor alongside NightDragon and so many industry-leading vendors, resellers and partners at the Billington State and Local Cybersecurity Summit,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “This event will serve as a pivotal connection point for the Public Sector cybersecurity community to unite around our collective commitment to safeguarding digital infrastructure against emerging threats. I’m looking forward to hearing from the great lineup of speakers and connecting with everyone during the networking sessions.”

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the exposition and participate in this opportunity for accelerated innovation and discovery, contact Carahsoft’s Billington Team representatives at billington@carahsoft.com.

