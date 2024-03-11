Access Fixtures Introduces FLAT and FLYT: Next-Generation No UV LED Lights for Suspended Grid Ceilings

FLAT | FLYT No UV LED Light - Amber and Green LEDs FLAT No UV LED Light Fixture - No UV Light Under 450nm FLYT No UV LED Light Fixture - No UV Light Under 450nm Gold Filters vs Next-Generation No UV LEDs No UV - No Light Under 450nm Spectrum Chart

FLAT and FLYT No UV LED Lights for Suspended Grid Ceilings: superior work environment, meets Next-Generation Standards, & eliminates the risk of contamination.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading provider of high-performance LED lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of two innovative products, FLAT No UV LED Troffer Light and FLYT No UV LED Flush Mount Light. These cutting-edge fixtures for clean rooms and some production facilities offer superior illumination while prioritizing workplace safety and efficiency. The following outlines how the FLAT and FLYT No UV LED Lights for Suspended Grid Ceilings are setting new standards:

Superior Work Environment

Most broad-spectrum No UV light: Ensures a safe and comfortable work environment.

More light for enhanced visibility: Provides optimum brightness for improved productivity.

Flicker-free: Eliminates eye strain and discomfort for prolonged usage.

Meets Next-Generation Standards

Works with most lighting controls: Offers seamless integration with existing systems.

Reduced maintenance and downtime: Ensures hassle-free operation and longevity.

Multiple form factors are available: Provides versatility to suit diverse applications.

Eliminates the Risk of Contamination

There are no gold tubes or filters that fail, which minimizes maintenance and replacement costs and product degradation.

No Mercury or glass (optional): Reduces environmental impact and disposal concerns.

IP66 or IP67 sealed from contaminants: Guarantees protection against external elements.

“FLAT and FLYT redefine workplace lighting with their advanced No UV LED technology, prioritizing safety, efficiency, superior illumination, and preventing product loss on the production line due to antiquated UV gold tube or filter failure.” Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures.

Access Fixtures’ new No UV LED Lights for Suspended Grid Ceilings; FLAT and FLYT offer four light spectrum options catering to diverse lighting needs. Choose from 590nm Amber, offering the typical spectrum of gold tubes, or opt for 590nm Amber-Green for increased spectrum and lumens per watt (LPW). For enhanced high-end spectrum, consider 590nm Amber-Red. For the broadest spectrum coverage without UV light, the 590nm Amber-Green-Red option delivers.

Both FLAT and FLYT No UV LED Lights for Suspended Grid Ceilings offer a choice of clear glass, clear polycarbonate, and frosted polycarbonate lenses, each offering different lumens per watt. FLAT and FLYT LED fixtures offer lasting reliability with an L70 rating of 70,000 hours. Choose from 4000K or 5000K CCT options and enjoy precise color rendering with CRI options of Ra>70, Ra>80, or Ra>90. They come with 10KA surge protection and Type V Optics for optimal light distribution. Control options include 1-10v dimming, DALI, motion sensor, and photocell. They're reliable in any environment with an operating temperature range of -40°C to 50°C. Choose a standard 5-year warranty or upgrade to 10 years for added peace of mind.

