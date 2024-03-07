DBIA's Specialty Conferences Drive Design-Build Innovation in Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation Sectors

The Nation's Only Sector-Specific Design-Build Conferences Are Coming to Cincinnati Next Month

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America's (DBIA) Specialty Conferences are the nation’s only design-build events focused on the water/wastewater and transportation/aviation sectors. Each spring, thousands of the nation’s leading design-build Owners and practitioners come together for timely and targeted Design-Build Done Right® education for every member of a design-build team.

WHAT: Design-Build Conference for Water/Wastewater and Design-Build Conference for Transportation/Aviation

WHO: Design-Build Institute of America

WHEN: April 15–17, 2024 (Water/Wastewater); April 17–19, 2024 (Transportation/Aviation)

WHERE: Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH

Last year, a study by FMI Consulting projected design-build to account for nearly half of construction market share and $1.9 trillion in construction spending by 2026. Fueled in part by funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the report showed that highway/street, water/wastewater and transportation are among the sectors with the highest anticipated growth, making DBIA’s conferences a prime opportunity to explore ways to increase the benefits of design-build on associated projects. 

This year’s conferences will feature general sessions dedicated to exploring the upcoming Best Practices for Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation, four specialized education tracks, 20+ sessions per conference and a variety of networking opportunities. 

Program highlights include: 

- Environmental Attorney Robert Bilott will share the story of his epic 20-year legal battle against DuPont that exposed the worst case of corporate coverup and environmental contamination in modern history and inspired the major motion picture Dark Waters. (Water/Wastewater)

- Representatives from the design-build team responsible for the renovation of the award-winning Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) DC Headquarters will discuss how they met the goals of the project, including increased community engagement, improved employee well-being, elevated sustainability and more. (Transportation/Aviation)

- General sessions devoted to in-depth conversations about the development of Market Sector Best Practices for Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation.

- Pre-conference event featuring the foundational course in DBIA’s new Collaborative Delivery Leadership Academy, exploring the crucial competencies for effective Design-Build Done Right® Leadership. 

- A Joint Session centered on the growth of the progressive design-build procurement method and its role in the growth of design-build.

- Dedicated forums for Owners and Practitioners to engage in open, honest discussion about issues and ideas unique to their positions on a design-build team.

Explore tracks and sessions in the DBIA Design-Build for Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation Conferences Brochure.

If you would like to attend as a member of the media, please complete the DBIA Conference Press Pass application. Email or call Erin Looney at elooney@dbia.org, (850) 443-0455, for more information.

DBIA's Specialty Conferences Drive Design-Build Innovation in Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation Sectors

About

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is the authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprising architectural, engineering and construction professionals, as well as Owners, academics and students, our members have collaborated and innovated for more than 30 years, successfully delivering some of America's most notable projects. DBIA has transformed the industry by bringing together multiple disciplines and reinventing what design-build can achieve for our nation. With education, certification and collaboration at its core, DBIA empowers designers, construction professionals, Owners and industry firms to achieve collaborative success in design-build projects.

https://dbia.org/

