DBIA's Specialty Conferences Drive Design-Build Innovation in Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation Sectors
The Nation's Only Sector-Specific Design-Build Conferences Are Coming to Cincinnati Next MonthWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America's (DBIA) Specialty Conferences are the nation’s only design-build events focused on the water/wastewater and transportation/aviation sectors. Each spring, thousands of the nation’s leading design-build Owners and practitioners come together for timely and targeted Design-Build Done Right® education for every member of a design-build team.
WHAT: Design-Build Conference for Water/Wastewater and Design-Build Conference for Transportation/Aviation
WHO: Design-Build Institute of America
WHEN: April 15–17, 2024 (Water/Wastewater); April 17–19, 2024 (Transportation/Aviation)
WHERE: Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH
Last year, a study by FMI Consulting projected design-build to account for nearly half of construction market share and $1.9 trillion in construction spending by 2026. Fueled in part by funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the report showed that highway/street, water/wastewater and transportation are among the sectors with the highest anticipated growth, making DBIA’s conferences a prime opportunity to explore ways to increase the benefits of design-build on associated projects.
This year’s conferences will feature general sessions dedicated to exploring the upcoming Best Practices for Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation, four specialized education tracks, 20+ sessions per conference and a variety of networking opportunities.
Program highlights include:
- Environmental Attorney Robert Bilott will share the story of his epic 20-year legal battle against DuPont that exposed the worst case of corporate coverup and environmental contamination in modern history and inspired the major motion picture Dark Waters. (Water/Wastewater)
- Representatives from the design-build team responsible for the renovation of the award-winning Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) DC Headquarters will discuss how they met the goals of the project, including increased community engagement, improved employee well-being, elevated sustainability and more. (Transportation/Aviation)
- General sessions devoted to in-depth conversations about the development of Market Sector Best Practices for Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation.
- Pre-conference event featuring the foundational course in DBIA’s new Collaborative Delivery Leadership Academy, exploring the crucial competencies for effective Design-Build Done Right® Leadership.
- A Joint Session centered on the growth of the progressive design-build procurement method and its role in the growth of design-build.
- Dedicated forums for Owners and Practitioners to engage in open, honest discussion about issues and ideas unique to their positions on a design-build team.
Explore tracks and sessions in the DBIA Design-Build for Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation Conferences Brochure.
