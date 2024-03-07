Seven Trending Markets In The Media Industry - Insights Provided By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's most recent global market reports now feature updated market sizing data for 2024, along with projections extended up to 2033.

1. Social Media Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-media-global-market-report

The social media market has experienced rapid growth, driven by factors such as internet penetration, smartphone adoption, and the culture of content sharing. Expected to reach $251.45 billion in 2024 from $219.06 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%, the market is projected to grow to $413.16 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 13.2%.

Rising internet usage is anticipated to further fuel market growth, as the internet serves as the foundation for the social media ecosystem. It enables communication, connection, sharing, and association across various platforms, fundamentally shaping how we interact and consume content in the digital age.

2. Film And Video Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/film-and-video-global-market-report

The film and video market encompasses various aspects, including production, distribution, post-production services, and theaters. It involves the creation and presentation of moving pictures, ranging from feature films to television shows, commercials, and other genres.

The market has witnessed robust growth, attributed to factors such as the proliferation of television channels, increasing internet penetration, and mergers within the technology, media, and entertainment sectors. Expected to reach $304.17 billion in 2024 from $285.62 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, the market is projected to grow to $390.76 billion by 2028, maintaining a similar growth rate.

North America led the market in 2023, with Africa expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

3. Media Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/media-global-market-report

The media market has experienced robust growth, driven by factors such as increased literacy, economic expansion in emerging markets, and rising consumer spending on household entertainment. Expected to reach $2,578.67 billion in 2024 from $2,388.12 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%, the market is projected to grow to $3,511.64 billion by 2028, maintaining a similar growth rate.

Major companies in the media sector include Alphabet Inc., Facebook, Inc., Comcast Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Inc., Sony Group Corporation, and others.

These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations to better serve consumers, such as Charter Communications Inc.'s partnership with Comcast Corporation. This collaboration aims to enhance their streaming platform Flex's reach and competitiveness against other platforms like Roku and Amazon, utilizing Comcast's technology and Charter's investment.

4. Print Media Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/print-media-global-market-report

The print media market comprises publications distributed in printed form, including books, magazines, and newspapers. It encompasses various types such as directories, mailing lists, book publishers, and newspaper & magazine publishers, with business models including subscription and advertising.

Expected to reach $342.41 billion in 2024 from $332.75 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%, the market is projected to grow to $377.96 billion by 2028, maintaining a steady growth rate. Factors driving growth include reader demographics, advertising trends, globalization, economic conditions, and content diversification.

5. OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ott-streaming-global-market-report

The OTT streaming market has experienced rapid growth driven by factors such as internet penetration, consumer viewing habits, original content creation, and mobile device proliferation. Expected to reach $198.07 billion in 2024 from $171.99 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%, the market is projected to grow to $349.83 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 15.3%.

The increasing availability of high-speed internet is anticipated to further propel market growth. High-speed internet facilitates seamless streaming experiences, enhancing the accessibility and popularity of OTT platforms.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2023, with the Middle East expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

6. Children and Young Adult Books Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/children-and-young-adult-books-global-market-report

The children and young adult books market has experienced steady growth, driven by factors such as the increase in the young adult population, early childhood reading initiatives, and support from book charities and government programs. Expected to reach $12.06 billion in 2024 from $11.76 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%, the market is projected to grow to $13.25 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 2.4%.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2023, followed by North America. Regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

7. Book Publishers Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/book-publishers-global-market-report

The book publishers market, encompassing consumer books, educational books, and religious books, has shown steady growth driven by factors such as educational initiatives, cultural movements, and retail distribution channels. Expected to reach $95.91 billion in 2024 from $92.97 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%, the market is projected to grow to $107.33 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 2.9%.

The market segments include consumer books targeting different age groups, distributed through various channels including online and offline.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2023, with the Middle East expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

