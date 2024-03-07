New to The Street Features Rokid, an Augment Reality Technology Company, Show Airs as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces featuring Rokid , an Augment Reality (AR) Technology Company. The interview with Misa Zhu, Rokid's CEO, talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about Rokid's Max Pro Smart Glasses and other AR product offerings.



Using Optical See Through (OST) technology, Rokid leverages single-camera OST technology to achieve lightweight glasses, only 76 grams, and resembles traditional eyewear in appearance and experience. Apple's Vision Pro glasses weigh more, have a higher price, and the technology platform has limitations.

Max Pro glasses boast spatial interaction capabilities and enable end-users to enact gestures and auditory interactions, catering to mobile office scenarios with additional features like multi-screen displays and virtual keyboards. Rokid's industry success is from its comprehensive technical groundwork , seamless integration with various use cases, and robust ecosystem development. Misa believes the Rokid holds 30% of the global market in the AR spatial computer industry.

Rokid's AR Studio, comprising Max Pro glasses, Station Pro , and AR Joy , powered by the YodaOS-Master operating system, gives end-users cutting-edge spatial algorithm capabilities, enabling precise monocular SLAM and low-latency rendering. Augmented reality is a holistic approach encompassing AI, hardware, and software . This distinguishes Rokid in the AR landscape, a different and unique experience beyond Apple's Vison Pro that focuses on virtual immersion.





Rokid's spatial computing platform transcends traditional boundaries, offering immersive experiences across diverse domains. Partnering with over 200 museums worldwide, Rokid enhances visitor engagement through AR-enabled exhibits, underscoring the educational potential of spatial computing. Beyond museums, Rokid's applications extend to industries like healthcare, where it collaborates with Eyedaptic to enhance visual experiences for individuals with vision impairments.

Misa envisions Rokid's products democratizing spatial computing by prioritizing affordability. Unlike Apple's premium pricing strategy, Rokid aims to make spatial computing accessible to a broader audience with its Joypack offering, which is priced significantly lower than Vision Pro. Using OST technology, Rokid ensures lightweight, cost-effective solutions without compromising functionality.

Misa shares Rokid's future, a commitment to advancing its ecosystem, with continuing investments in content creation tools and developer support initiatives . As AR evolves into an independent computing paradigm, Rokid stands poised to lead the charge into the era of spatial computing, shaping digital experiences and lifestyles for years to come, dedicated to fostering a vibrant AR ecosystem.

Misa Zhu, CEO/Founder of Rokid, states, "I'm thrilled to be on New to The Street, to share Rokid's augmented reality product offerings. The Company's AR Max Pro Glasses and Station Pro, and the technology behind our ecosystem platform are truly revolutionary— the quest to democratize the AR space with affordability and usability with confidence. Our OST spatial computing landscape allows end-users to watch videos, play games, and do productive tasks- office/manufacturing. New to The Street's business show allows Rokid to share our story and future quests."

During the interview, Misa underscored the importance of user experience in driving mass adoption of consumer-grade AR products, emphasizing attributes like convenience, affordability, and portability.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am excited to have Misa talk about Rokid and its AR ecosystem with an artificial intelligence platform. With affordable Max Pro Glasses, end-users can enjoy AR functionality and endless opportunities and experiences when engaging the product. Viewers will learn more about the direction and future of the Company and its standing in the AR industry. Truly an amazing Company, Rokid is surely leading the AR space with its innovations and products."

New to The Street's TV interview with Rokid's CEO/Founder, Mr. Misa Zhu, is set to air as sponsored programming on Fox Business, March 11, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT and on Bloomberg TV, March 15, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

About Rokid :

Rokid , a leading innovator in the field, is at the forefront of this exciting development, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with smart glasses display technology. The Company's ecosystem is the fascinating world of AI smart glasses, exploring their inner workings, diverse applications, and potential impact on various aspects of our lives. Renowned for its innovative smart glasses display technology, offering models like the Rokid Max and Rokid Air that cater to both consumers and enterprise users. These glasses boast high-resolution displays, powerful AI processors, and a wide range of features like voice control, translation, and AR overlays - https://global.rokid.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

